Kodak Black wants to sit down with Donald Trump

Rapper Kodak Black posted on his Instagram account that he would like to sit down with President Donald Trump.

"Tell Donald Trump to stop, I have a brilliant idea. I thought of something in Miami, but I discarded it because I am thinking that I am crazy sometimes. This is not following me! This is not I have nothing to do with me unfair conviction, come see me. I put on my crown mask. @RealDonaldTrump, if it's worth nothing, you can kill me! I'm really sick, "he wrote.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Kodak is currently serving a sentence on federal weapons charges and is not due to be released from prison until the fall of 2022.

Since his time behind bars, he has claimed that prison officials beat him, harassed him, and are trying to kill him. He has used social media to ask for help, but his screams have been ignored by the legal system.