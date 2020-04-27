Kevin Hart teases Regina Hall's messy gaze during coronavirus quarantine

Instagram

After urging the actress of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; to take off his mask and sunglasses, the star of & # 39; Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle & # 39; He is surprised to see Regina's face without makeup and her messy ponytail.

Kevin Hart and Regina Hall He was laughing at people with his conversation during an appearance at BET's COVID-19 Saving Our Selves fundraising event that was televised on Wednesday, April 22. In a clip of her parody, the actress appeared to answer her friend's Facetime call with her face completely covered in protective gear.

"What are you doing?" Confused Kevin asked him. "People don't want to see you putting on a show with their mask on!" Sounding emotional, Regina explained, "I'm not ready, I couldn't comb my hair, I didn't have wig glue because they said it wasn't essential."

Kevin encouraged Regina to remove her mask and said, "People want you. People want to see Miss Hall! Go ahead, take it off." Apparently convinced, the actress removed her mask and sunglasses, revealing her face without makeup and her messy ponytail.

What Kevin saw surprised him more than Regina's previous appearance, leaving him speechless for a few seconds before "Girls Tour"actress caught the"Walk"The expression of the star". What is it? What is it?"

Regina then broke up in a sexy dance for "Don & # 39; t Rush" by Young T, Bugsey and Headie OneBut Kevin stopped her. "No Regina, that's not the challenge!" he exclaimed. The 40-year-old comedian tried to cheer her up and said, "Regina, you know what? Who's the pretty girl? Where is she?" He said halfway, "Here it is! Here it is!"

Kevin then called his wife Eniko Parrish to see Regina's hair, thinking she's dumb. "Baby, come see this shit! You have to come see Regina's head! I need to show you that thing in the middle of her head!" he yelled at his wife, while Regina tried to tell her that he was not mute. "You are not silent, you are not silent! I heard you, you said I looked like Lady Frankenstein with points!" she screamed.

Kevin seemed to enjoy his fun conversation with Reginae as he posted the video on his Instagram page with a caption that read, "No one makes me laugh more than @morereginahall." He added: "We are currently working together on our next movie … she is a legend !!!! I love you sister and thanks @jessecollinsent & @bet … You guys did an amazing thing and raised a lot of money while! doing it!!!!"

Reginae also shared the video on her own social media account and returned love to Kevin. "Silence button next time Kevin," he said hilariously. "Thank you @jessecollins @connieorlando and the entire @bet family for joining us for the Saving OurSelves covid-19 Relief Fund. Now more than ever it is important to stay safe so that we as a community get through it. If you need help. Or you can help Either way, visit the link in my bio. Thanks @doncheadle and @morrischestnut for joining me and thanks @kevinhart for always making us laugh. Here's the pretty girl! #dontrushchallenge #bet. "