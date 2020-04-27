Kerala grants 3-month moratorium to IT companies operating from state parks – Latest News

The Kerala government decided on Monday to give up rent for three months for all IT / ITeS companies that have occupied up to 10,000 square feet of space to operate in government-owned buildings.

A three-month moratorium has been offered to companies that have occupied more than 10,000 square feet in IT parks.

The rents will be for the months of April, May and June and this exemption is paid by Covid-19.

The government has granted this exemption to incubation centers that operate from IT parks as well.

It has also decided to forego renting all non-IT stores or establishments, such as restaurants that operate within government IT parks or that operate outside of government buildings.

It was also decided that the annual rent escalation of five percent in IT / non-IT office space, shops, establishments in government-owned buildings within IT parks will not be implemented during the financial year 2020-21 and the same rate sheet as in The last exercise will be applied.

The government has also ordered the Executive Director of the IT parks to study the issue of subsidizing the electricity rate and the electricity charge to be re-evaluated for the months of April, May and June 2020.

The government's decision came after the chairman of the Technology Group (GTech) submitted a proposal seeking support for IT / ITeS companies / establishments operating from buildings owned by Government IT Parks to overcome difficulties that companies must face during the crisis.

