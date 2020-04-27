Kenia Moore and Marc Daly's girl, Brooklyn Daly's new mirror photo has fans saying she should become a model baby

Many Kenya Moore fans say their baby girl, Brooklyn Daly, should definitely get into baby modeling. Kenya created her daughter her own GI account where she has been sharing photos and clips with her baby.

Most of her followers have been saying that Brookie should become a baby model judging by her photos.

Check out the latest photo that makes fans say the same thing again.

Espejo Mirror mirror on the wall … fill in the rest Kenya ’Kenya captioned her post.

Fans praised Brookie in the comments and said she is truly charismatic.

A follower said, "Who is the most beautiful baby of all? ……. Brooklyn,quot; Who is the most intelligent of all … Who is the most beautiful of all? "

A fan posted this: ‘Look at those pretty little legs. She is going to be a beauty like her mommy! It is so adorable! "And someone else said," Who is the most beautiful Brooklyn of all? "… # MiracleBaby ♥ ️"

One commenter said: ‘Damn it, her hair is growing so fast. She is such a beautiful baby. Miss Moore, you did well. No baby looks better on television, "and someone else posted this:" Brookie is getting prettier and cuter in the second we can't! "

Someone else posted this: "Look how big and beautiful she is like her mommy,quot; and one commenter said, "Mirror mirror on the wall, @thebrooklyndaly is the prettiest of all."

One fan wrote: "He's @thebrooklyndaly is the prettiest, prettiest and smartest baby of all."

Not long ago, Kenya shared a new photo of their baby, Brooklyn Daly, who has amazed fans. She is in a car, and her mother tells fans that this girl is really precocious.

Ad

People have been telling Kenya that Brookie is the happiest baby they have ever seen, and that she is also very smart.



Post views:

0 0