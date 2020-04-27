Katy Perry says being on Lockdown has forced her to slow down

They also asked her about her favorite part of being pregnant while filming. American idol.

"I was planning to bring a lot of looks before the quarantine," he said, "but now we are just shooting from our home."

Perry then said he misses all the "naughty,quot; snacks on the show's set and said his snack drawer is on the "healthier and boring side."

When asked about the "best thing,quot; he "took from quarantine," Perry cited balance and prayer.

"I am always attentive and connected, but I like (I have been) a priority when I get up and before going to sleep," he said of the latter.

He also said spending time with family and dining together at 6:30 has been enjoyable.

"I've never had dinner at 6:30 before," he said. "But there are children. And so, eating at 6:30 and having the routine of eating together at a table with the family and not having telephones there, that has been really beautiful. But yes, there are days when (I have shifted) the 'gram and I'm ashamed of my time in front of the screen. "

Furthermore, he shared some words of encouragement with his followers.

"We are going to get through this, and we are going to be stronger for that," Perry said earlier in the video. "I feel like there will be a feeling of togetherness. I feel like there will be a feeling of power. I feel like we will have more empathy. I feel like we hope to know what's important."