Katy Perry says being on Lockdown has forced her to slow down

Like many people Katy Perry There has been a social distancing in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. So how is the 35-year-old singer spending time these days? The artist spoke about the subject during a Facebook Live video for American idol on Sunday.
The "Firework,quot; star, who is pregnant, said she has stayed with members of her family, including her 3- and 6-year-old nieces. At one point during the video, a viewer asked the Grammy nominee 13 times if "all the new free time,quot; inspired her to write her next album. While Perry said he already knows what he wants to do "in the not too distant future when it comes to music," he also suggested he was trying to "slow down."
"I think, in a weird way, being locked up has forced me to slow down, which in turn is probably really good while I'm growing up a boy," said Perry, who is expecting a girl. "And it has forced me to find even more balance. Because, when I have a child, I'm basically going to be home, basically, and I'm not used to that. I'm used to, like, the jet set everywhere."
They also asked her about her favorite part of being pregnant while filming. American idol.
"I was planning to bring a lot of looks before the quarantine," he said, "but now we are just shooting from our home."
Perry then said he misses all the "naughty,quot; snacks on the show's set and said his snack drawer is on the "healthier and boring side."
When asked about the "best thing,quot; he "took from quarantine," Perry cited balance and prayer.
"I am always attentive and connected, but I like (I have been) a priority when I get up and before going to sleep," he said of the latter.
He also said spending time with family and dining together at 6:30 has been enjoyable.
"I've never had dinner at 6:30 before," he said. "But there are children. And so, eating at 6:30 and having the routine of eating together at a table with the family and not having telephones there, that has been really beautiful. But yes, there are days when (I have shifted) the 'gram and I'm ashamed of my time in front of the screen. "
Furthermore, he shared some words of encouragement with his followers.
"We are going to get through this, and we are going to be stronger for that," Perry said earlier in the video. "I feel like there will be a feeling of togetherness. I feel like there will be a feeling of power. I feel like we will have more empathy. I feel like we hope to know what's important."
Earlier this month, a source told E! News like Perry and his fiance Orlando BloomRoutines have changed since the start of the global coronavirus pandemic.
"They have had ups and downs like anyone else," the source said earlier this month. "It is difficult to be trapped at home and eager to stay healthy. They were excited about their wedding and everything changed very quickly. They have had to adjust their lifestyle and everything they do. It has not been easy. But they are also grateful for this time. and be able to slow down and really be together. Once the baby arrives, they know they will never be calm again. They are trying to appreciate everything right now and just take things as they come one day at a time. It was a little stressful for Katy to be pregnant during this health crisis, but she feels very lucky that they are healthy and that she can hope to become a mother. "
Perry announced the news of the pregnancy in March. While this will be Perry and Bloom's first child, the 43-year-old actor is also the proud father of a 9-year-old son named Flynn, whom he shares with his ex Miranda kerr.
Watch the video to see Perry's live chat on Facebook.
