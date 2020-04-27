Home Entertainment Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitizer on American Idol

Like many of us American idol is social distancing. The first episode of the singing competition pandemic era aired on Sunday night, with remote introductions from the contestants and comments from judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and the tirelessly insane Katy Perry, who donned a suit. of hand sanitizer throughout the two-hour episode. . Let him never forget that she is the answer of pop music to a song.park worker She is so unusual! The giant costume, impressively printed, did nothing to dissuade her from taking her job as Judge seriously, and here are some highlights from Perry saying extremely serious things to the contestants while locked in cardboard:

Contestants performed frequently stripped versions of songs in their living rooms and patios. This is how it was:

Excellent. Just great. A boy had a Christmas tree. That was surprising, although to be fair, sometimes make snow in April.

There is also a "viral sensation" named Lauren Spencer-Smith who is competing on this show, who in the last 10 years has lost the history she once had of making pop stars. It would probably be better to stick with YouTube, but I think every little exposure helps. Just my two cents.

