Katie Couric shares thoughts on the role of Jennifer Aniston's morning show

Katie Couric He is a harsh critic.

Over the past 30 years, the Today The presenter has had numerous roles in the field of journalism. Some of his positions were serious and focused on difficult issues, while others were more joyous, such as the times he reported on the Olympics or the set of Harry Potter. Her long resume and hours of filming demonstrate that if anyone knows what is required of a television presenter, it is her.

So it's not entirely surprising that the former presenter viewed The Morning Show with a critical eye, especially from Jennifer AnistonAlex Levy's main character is rumored to be based on Katie herself.

The Apple + series premiered on the platform in November 2019 and focuses primarily on Alex (Jennifer's) battle to maintain his position after his co-host is fired for alleged sexual misconduct.