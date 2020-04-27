Katie Couric shares thoughts on the role of Jennifer Aniston's morning show

Katie Couric He is a harsh critic.
Over the past 30 years, the Today The presenter has had numerous roles in the field of journalism. Some of his positions were serious and focused on difficult issues, while others were more joyous, such as the times he reported on the Olympics or the set of Harry Potter. Her long resume and hours of filming demonstrate that if anyone knows what is required of a television presenter, it is her.
So it's not entirely surprising that the former presenter viewed The Morning Show with a critical eye, especially from Jennifer AnistonAlex Levy's main character is rumored to be based on Katie herself.
The Apple + series premiered on the platform in November 2019 and focuses primarily on Alex (Jennifer's) battle to maintain his position after his co-host is fired for alleged sexual misconduct.
According to FashionCouric said in the Everything iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, "I thought some of that was really interesting."
She said the show's writers did a good job portraying the "long-term impact and severe devastation that results from certain behaviors," that Katie would understand given her involvement in the Today show and Matt Lauer, whose contract was terminated for sexual misconduct.
As for Jennifer's rumored portrayal of her, Katie thought her performance was "cool," but she described the character as lacking the charm a television presenter would normally possess. "I wish they would have made her more charismatic because I think you need some enthusiasm to get a show like that," Katie said.
Couric declined to elaborate and said to the host, "I'll leave it at that."
Perhaps the journalist will tune in again when the second season airs, although it will be a while before they can launch the finished product, as the showrunner said before the coronavirus pandemic they intended to film during the summer.
