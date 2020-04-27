Kate Winslet reveals her interaction with an Indian Titanic fan

Titanic (1997) is one of the probably most iconic movies in film history. The film left everyone wet-eyed and showed the extent to which love can push someone to sacrifice. The film's protagonist, Kate Winslet, who won her heart with her on-screen chemistry with Leonardo Di Caprio in the film, recently made a revelation that surprised many fans.

During an interview with a prominent newspaper, the actress became nostalgic and recalled that during a trip to the Himalayas in India after the film, an old Indian recognized her as Rose DeWitt Bukater, the character she played in the classic. An emotional Kate revealed: “Titanic was everywhere. A couple of years after it came out, I went to India. I was walking through the foothills of the Himalayas, just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a cane; He must have been 85 years old and blind in one eye. He looked at me and said, "You …" Titanic. "I said yes, and he just put his hand over his heart and said," Thank you. "I burst into tears. It really helped me understand how much that movie had given him. so many people. "

Isn't it so sweet?