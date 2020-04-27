Kartik Aaryan responds to Subhash Ghai's praise with a sweet message

With everyone locked up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, social media is the only way to stay connected to the outside world. Yesterday, Subhash Ghai took her social media profile and shared a beautiful post about her Kaanchi actor Kartik Aaryan, along with a rare and invisible throwback image.

Kartik's photo with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan was from his star-studded birthday party in 2015. The post read: & # 39; At my 2015 birthday party I saw dreams in the eyes of Kartik Aaryan who was the hero of my last movie #KAANCHI working hard to be a superstar like aamir khan N salman khan. Today I am happy and proud of Kartik @TheAaryanKartik who has reached the ladder of success. My blessings ".

Kartik Aaryan soon responded to the director with a moving message. He wrote: “Sir, what you have taught me and what I have learned simply by watching you work is my gold mine that will accompany me throughout my career. Almost literally, you have put me on the ladder of success. I can't thank you enough for that! "



Kartik Aaryan is currently working on his online chat show, Koki Poochega, where he has interviewed some of the coronavirus survivors and heroes, who are serving the nation. The hit series is gaining a large audience and catching the eyes for the right reasons.