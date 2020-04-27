Kanye West says he's worth $ 3.3 billion after Forbes underestimates his net worth

Kanye West established Forbes immediately after the magazine claimed it was worth $ 1.3 billion: Kanye texted the magazine saying it was actually worth $ 3.3 billion.

"Last year, our sources projected that (Yeezy & # 39; s) would end 2019 with revenue in excess of $ 1.5 billion (Adidas did not comment at the time or now). Based on recent conversations and internal documents, we believe the number End of revenue ended close to $ 1.3 billion, "the magazine wrote in an article published Friday.

