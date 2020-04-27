Kanye West says he's worth $ 3.3 billion after Forbes underestimates his net worth

Kanye West established Forbes immediately after the magazine claimed it was worth $ 1.3 billion: Kanye texted the magazine saying it was actually worth $ 3.3 billion.

"Last year, our sources projected that (Yeezy & # 39; s) would end 2019 with revenue in excess of $ 1.5 billion (Adidas did not comment at the time or now). Based on recent conversations and internal documents, we believe the number End of revenue ended close to $ 1.3 billion, "the magazine wrote in an article published Friday.

Ye has been going back and forth with the post for a while, as they refused to give him the billionaire title until he gave them proof. The rapper was finally able to prove his net worth.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

"It's $ 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count," he reportedly texted the magazine after the article was published.

Last year, he bragged about receiving a $ 68 million tax return.

"Last year, I made $ 115 million and still ended up with $ 35 million in debt. This year, I looked up and got $ 68 million returned on my tax returns," he said at the time.