Kanika Kapoor comes out to clarify her post Battling posture COVID-19

Last month, Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Despite being a critical time for her, netizens and the masses were busy trolling and beating her for hiding her travel story, socializing with others, and putting their lives on the line. However, on April 6, 2020, the singer tested negative for the deadly virus. The singer returned home to Lucknow.

On Sunday, Kanika Kapoor shared a long post on Instagram in which she claimed that everything that was written about her was false and "Incorrect information,quot; was distributed. She said there have been "erroneous exchanges of information,quot; about her travel history and her battle with the fatal virus. Excerpts from a long post read: “Some of these seem to be fueled even more because I have chosen to remain silent so far. I was silent not because I was wrong, but actually, being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. He was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to achieve their own fulfillment. "

She clarified that each person she had come into contact with in the UK, Mumbai and Lucknow, had negative result for Covid-19. She had traveled from the UK to Mumbai on March 10 and was examined at the airport. She traveled to Lucknow on March 11 to visit her family. On March 14 and 15, she attended lunch and dinner hosted by a friend. In addition, Kapoor clarified that he did not organize a party. "I had symptoms on March 17-18, so I asked to be tested," he said. She was subsequently Discharged April 6 after negative tests and has been home for the past 21 days.