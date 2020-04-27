Kandi Burruss celebrates TLC Tionne Watkins Aka T-Boz's birthday – watch her message

Kandi Burruss shared a message on her social media account celebrating TLC Tionne Watkins' 50th birthday. Check out the photo he shared to mark the event below.

‘Happy birthday @therealtboz !!!!! Strong, beautiful, talented, TAURUS Woman! I hope you have a wonderful day. Everyone give @therealtboz some love! 🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️ # FiftyAndFabulous, "Kandi captioned her photo.

A fan said: Feliz Happy birthday t-boz !!! ❤️ It was always you when my sisters and I danced with her. When we were kids hahaha! Oh good morning "and another follower posted this:" @kandi when I looked at this photo … I almost fell! Hello, Miss T. I thought you were my flesh and blood cousin "she looks a lot like our family,quot;.

A follower said: Y Yasssss on that bull shit! Hello sisters bulls !! @kandi @therealtboz #taurusseason ", and a commenter posted this message:" Yeah thanks for yelling @kandi. She is so loved! Everyone follow @therealtboz and keep the love! "

Someone else said to the RHOA star, "Kandi, you are a very kind person, you always celebrate someone on your page with a birthday or something special that you are so blessed."

Another commenter had a message for the anniversary lady and said: Feliz Happy Birthday! Taurus women are the best! "

In other news, Kandi made headlines the other day in connection with the RHOA meeting.

It has been revealed that Kandi and her nemesis NeNe Leakes had a very "aggressive,quot; confrontation even though they were not in the same place when it all happened. The meeting was online due to the entire issue of the pandemic.

Ad

Kandi said: ‘Well for me it was aggressive. I would say he's aggressive because sometimes the arguments got so crazy that Andy is trying to stop us and he can't because we're not in the room with him. "



Post views:

0 0