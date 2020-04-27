Kabir Khan rejects OTT launch for ‘83



The Ranveer Singh ‘83 star that was supposed to launch this month was suspended due to the spread of the pandemic. Recently, ‘83 hit the headlines with various OTT platforms eager to buy the rights to the sports drama.



Given that the film is expected to have a grand opening after its theatrical release, director Kabir Khan confirmed that they had been offered a huge sum for the film, adding that "83 is a film that has been imagined and has come true on the big screen and we're ready to wait for things to normalize and then release it in theaters. "





‘83 traces India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh rehearses the role of World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone plays the character of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev.



The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. The long-awaited sports drama will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.