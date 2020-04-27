Justin Bieber dances with the & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39; Drake's as he holds his little sister, Bay, 1!

Justin Bieber was spending quality time with his little sister, Bay, in the mid-forties, but even with the one-year-old boy in his arms, the artist still had no trouble doing 'Toosie Slide'. from Drake. After all, Justin has been on TikTok a lot lately and he couldn't have missed the chance to show his adorable brother on the platform as well.

However, the TikTok clip was originally posted to his 12-year-old stepsister Allie Rebelo's account before Justin also shared it on his own.

The video features Hailey Baldwin, Jazmyn Bieber, Allie, and of course Justin, holding his little sister in his arms while everyone was doing Drake's "Toosie Slide,quot;.

Looking at the clip, it really seems that Bay had no problem with all the fuss while filming the clip and actually seemed quite content in his older brother's arms.

And that was not all! It became pretty obvious that TikTok was a great way to bring the family together as Justin also did his own Come Around Me challenge, this time just with Allie and Jazmyn.

The clip featured the delightful singer in a mustard-colored sweatshirt and matching pants, exaggerating the movements in a fun way before moving away from the frame.

Bieber has no less than 13 million followers on TikTok and has really been posting a lot on the platform.

It is definitely a very fun way for him and the family to spend time while trapped in the house due to the COVID-19 quarantine.

Still, you can't wait to go on a trip as soon as it's over.

While at SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA, he told the host, Symon, that "I was thinking of going somewhere warm because we're in Canada right now and it's freezing." So I was thinking of going to the Bahamas or somewhere warm. "



