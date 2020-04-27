Journalism Is Winning Against White House Attacks – Up News Info

NBC News and MSNBC President Andrew Lack says journalists are managing to report the coronavirus in the face of White House attacks.

He also defended the way the network has conducted and covered the daily briefings at the White House of President Donald Trump.

In an essay for the NBC News Think web site, Lack wrote that “Trump took office by criticizing many of the foundations of our democratic institutions, including a free press. Forty months after his administration, the coverage of the coronavirus outbreak is the latest sign that, contrary to conventional wisdom, he has not put the gauntlet on serious journalism. His attacks, most recently against great reporters like Jonathan Karl (ABC), Yamiche Alcindor (PBS), Peter Alexander (NBC), and Paula Reid (CBS), put the stalker in the pulpit, but they haven't shaken the soul of the First Amendment. "

Lack also defended how the network, typically via MSNBC, has approached the president's daily briefings on the president's coronavirus, which he says "have often become a side-show, filled with false statements and deceptive, compulsive bragging and self-promotional videos. "

Lack wrote that "many media outlets, including ours, are aggressively verifying the facts in real time, evaluating the value for viewers minute by minute and cutting them off when warranted."

Some on-air personalities, such as Rachel Maddow of MSNBC and Don Lemon of CNN, have questioned why news networks have been broadcasting the briefings live, arguing that they give the president a platform to spread misinformation or self-promotion.

Last week, when the director of the Centers for Disease Control, Robert Redfield, appeared in the meeting room to clarify the terrible remarks he gave to The Washington Post about a possible coronavirus outbreak next winter, Good morning joe Co-presenter Mika Brzezinski wrote: "The president is making CDC DIRs" clarify "his comments to make the president feel less embarrassed … Why is this considered a briefing? Wouldn't he be alive from In fact, I would be checking out exactly what happened and waiting for the scientists with News. This is pathetic.

Lack wrote that the pandemic has shown "that the heart of journalism has never been stronger."

"I am not looking to win any popularity contests, I just did what Woodward and Bernstein inspired my generation and the generations they always kept doing: find the best possible version of the truth," he wrote.

He wrote that journalists have continued to do their jobs even in the face of permits and layoffs.

"Cost-cutting measures have occupied their ranks for years, and even in recent weeks, as they work to share this critical story with their communities, they have been fired and fired," he wrote. “They tell the stories that strike closer to home, often without the acclaim, resources or job security they deserve. And yet they persevere. "

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted that the briefings "were not worth the time or effort."

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when Lamestream Media does nothing but hostile questions and then refuses to accurately report the truth or facts? They get record ratings, and the American people get nothing but Fake News. "

The White House has scheduled a briefing for later on Monday. But it is not clear if Trump will participate.