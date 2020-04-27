Josh Gad rallies the cast of Goonies for the live stream on Monday – Don't miss it, watch the live stream online!

"The Goonies never say you die!" And now, thanks to Josh Gad from Frozen, the entire cast of the hit movie will be joining for a live stream! The Goonies & # 39; The cast meeting is in honor of the film's 35th anniversary and will be a charity event for the Center for Disease Philanthropy. Released June 7, 1985, The Goonies It has lived to become a cult classic and a multi-generational childhood favorite. The meeting takes place on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET and will take place on Josh Gad's official YouTube channel. Corey Feldman (Mouth), Sean Astin (Mikey), Kerri Green (Andy), Ke Huy Quan (Data) Martha Plimpton (Stef), Jeff Cohen (Chunk) and Josh Brolin (Brand) will join the broadcast. There will be additional surprise guests who will be revealed during the show.

Sean Astin, who played Mikey, spoke to Josh Gad, who had a brilliant idea to put the entire cast together. He shared an announcement on his official Twitter account where it later went viral. Josh Gad shared the following with his announcement.

"There is a movie that defines my childhood. A film that defines my personality. A film that defines me. Tomorrow, join me at 9 AM PT / 12: 00 PT EST in support of #TheCenterForDisasterPhilanthropy as I gather ALL THE CAST of #The Goonies https: //youtu.be/A6uYRTCUNlk ".

You can see his marriage announcement with Sean Astin below. It should be noted that Josh Gad is now an official and honorary Goonie.

The reunion is the first in a series by Josh Gad titled "Reunited Apart,quot; and fans are in Cloud 9 waiting to see the Goonies reunite in one place.

You can see The Goonies Live meeting on YouTube on Josh Gad's official channel on the website or in the video player below. There will be a live chat panel for fans to chat with other fans. It's unclear if the cast will answer fans' questions, but it seems likely that it might happen; however, due to expected high engagement, the chat may go too fast for anyone to see many individual questions.

To start, Sean Astin recited the Mikey’s Troy’s Bucket monologue and fans were delighted.

Corey Feldman has been promoting his hard-hitting documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys And she shared on Twitter that it was nice to join the cast for something joyful and fun during these difficult times.

Are you going to tune in and watch the 35-year anniversary special "Reunited Apart,quot; presented by Josh Gad with the full cast of The Goonies?



