Joel Ward officially announces his retirement, the world of hockey reacts on Twitter

During the 2019-20 NHL All-Star Game weekend, Joel Ward told Sporting News: "I'm done. I haven't made an official post."

He added with a smile: "I know, I'm getting to it."

On April 27, he finally got it.

"I'm leaving today," he wrote for The Players & # 39; Tribune. "I know I haven't played the last two years, but I tried. I did. I wish it could have come out a little differently. But, you know, just thinking about everything, the 726 games, I realized something.

"Who am I to want more time? I got what I wanted. I am one of the lucky ones. Hockey is a beautiful game and it works mysteriously. Some players end up on a perfect level, others took it from me. But to me, I thought that it was appropriate for me to come out the way I came in, without anyone really noticing. "

Ward played 726 NHL games and added 133 goals along with 171 assists between Capitals, Wildlings, Predators and Sharks. His path to the league was not easy. Ward ended up going to college at Prince Edward Island University and after a year with the Houston Eros (AHL), he signed a contract with the Wild in 2006. He had a cup of coffee with the team, but it wasn't until 2008- 09 that Ward stayed in the NHL, with the Predators.

Ward would score one of the most important goals in Washington's history in a Game 7 against the Bruins, whose anniversary was just two days ago, when he buried the rebound from a shot by Mike Knuble next to Tim Thomas. He also played in a Stanley Cup final with San José in 2016.

After the announcement, the hockey world turned to social media to send good wishes to the father who is staying at home and who, as he told Sporting News, "hopes to return to the game and help teach and train a little,quot; and now it is officially a retired NHLer.

Congratulations Wardo 🦄 – Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) April 27, 2020

Amazing player and person! Keep trying to implement your Can't change it now tip and stop stressing yourself! A special family and a huge greeting to a great professional career! One of the best teammates you could wish for and brought together all young / old / married / single #specialguy https://t.co/18UVyyFzx1 – Brent Burns (@ Burnzie88) April 27, 2020

Congratulations to Joel Ward for a great career. It was a pleasure to cover it with #mnwild. I still remember his first NHL point on a Kurtis Foster goal in Toronto like it was yesterday https://t.co/bvu17pKqaC – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 27, 2020

Joel Ward announces his retirement. A classy guy who persevered and came to the NHL on his intelligence. I wish Joel nothing but the best in retirement. https://t.co/N36o1ieIUw – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 27, 2020