Joe Manganiello is totally unrecognizable without his facial hair

Joe Manganiello, It's you?

On Sunday True Blood alum presented a surprising new image on Instagram. Sunbathing with his and Sofia VergaraThe adorable Bubbles puppy in the post, can be seen without his signature facial hair, marking one of the first times we've seen Joe sporting a clean-shaven look.

Naturally, such a major hair transformation justified some fan reactions in the comment section. "Wtf … OMG, I've never seen you beardless," wrote one fan. Another stepped in and commented, "Doesn't that look like him?" Expressing his disapproval, another fan wrote: "Uhhh … yeshhh … we are going to need you to regrow your beard …"

For some, lost facial hair was no big deal. Loving Joe's new look, a fan commented, "Very handsome." Recognizing that he has taken a different approach to his preparation for social estrangement, another fan wrote: "Everyone has a crown beard and you shave yours."