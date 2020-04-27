Joe Manganiello is totally unrecognizable without his facial hair

Joe Manganiello, It's you?
On Sunday True Blood alum presented a surprising new image on Instagram. Sunbathing with his and Sofia VergaraThe adorable Bubbles puppy in the post, can be seen without his signature facial hair, marking one of the first times we've seen Joe sporting a clean-shaven look.
Naturally, such a major hair transformation justified some fan reactions in the comment section. "Wtf … OMG, I've never seen you beardless," wrote one fan. Another stepped in and commented, "Doesn't that look like him?" Expressing his disapproval, another fan wrote: "Uhhh … yeshhh … we are going to need you to regrow your beard …"
For some, lost facial hair was no big deal. Loving Joe's new look, a fan commented, "Very handsome." Recognizing that he has taken a different approach to his preparation for social estrangement, another fan wrote: "Everyone has a crown beard and you shave yours."
Sofia also shared some photos from the couple's fun-filled day in the sun, giving fans another look at the Magic mike The new look of the star.
"BBQ Sunday fun day," she captioned her post, which featured another photo of Joe and Bubbles lounging by the pool. "to hm with the same crowd,quot;.
In addition to relaxing with his canine friend, Joe also made grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. While the duo enjoyed their food, the Modern Family The star took another photo of Joe and Bubbles enjoying a little more quality together.
According to Sofia's Instagram, Joe's facial hair transformation started over a week ago. As he documents the epic puzzle that he and his son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara had started, the Rampage The star can be seen rocking his mustache and clean-shaven face. In one of Sofia's posts in March, he was still wearing his classic beard and mustache combo.
