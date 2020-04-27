Jimmy Kimmel shares his most boring bachelor interview

Jimmy Kimmel gave us the most dramatic revelation of all Single history.
While answering questions from fans about Sunday's episode at Watch what happens live, the nightly host was asked to weigh his "most boring,quot; Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with a member of the Bachelor Nation.
Caught up in the question, he asked his wife Molly McNearney, who was hanging out off camera, seeking help. "The most boring Single contestant that I have interviewed in the program ", he reflected with the presenter Andy Cohen. "Molly, what do you think? Molly says the soccer player." Fans of the hit series ABC know that she was referring to Juan Pablo Galavis, who gave roses in season 18 of The Bachelor back in 2014.
It is also common knowledge that Jimmy is one of the biggest Bachelor Nation fans. Over the years, he has made his love for The Bachelor vocal franchise in Jimmy Kimmel Live and she enjoys sharing her predictions of who will win with viewers.
During your virtual WWHL visit, fans were curious to know more behind the scenes details of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Another fan asked him to recall any moment of the interview "Well, that was quick south,quot; and without hesitation, Jimmy joked, "Yes, almost every night."
"Many, many of them. Ideally, people who watch the show don't realize it, but it happens," he continued. "I mean, sometimes, there is, like, a great story, as you know, you expect someone to get in and you're going to be,‘ So, I understand that you left, you just came back from Hawaii. " And they will say, ‘No. & # 39; Like, it's fine. Aloha, then. "
Shifting gears, Andy was curious to see if Jimmy would ever consider starring in a cooking show of his own based on the culinary creations he's been serving while practicing social distancing.
"You know, it's fun. I'm pretty good. I do things and people seem to like them, but I have an unorthodox methodology," said Jimmy. "After I posted a video making & # 39; pasta tina & # 39 ;, which is something I do for my children, people say: & # 39; You are going to set fire to the kitchen. What you did was insecure. No You should be doing this. You shouldn't be doing that. There are a lot of different reviews and I'm not interested in them, to be honest. "
He added: "I have not yet set the house on fire and I do not plan to do so."
