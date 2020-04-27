Jimmy Kimmel shares his most boring bachelor interview

Jimmy Kimmel gave us the most dramatic revelation of all Single history.

While answering questions from fans about Sunday's episode at Watch what happens live, the nightly host was asked to weigh his "most boring,quot; Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with a member of the Bachelor Nation.

Caught up in the question, he asked his wife Molly McNearney, who was hanging out off camera, seeking help. "The most boring Single contestant that I have interviewed in the program ", he reflected with the presenter Andy Cohen. "Molly, what do you think? Molly says the soccer player." Fans of the hit series ABC know that she was referring to Juan Pablo Galavis, who gave roses in season 18 of The Bachelor back in 2014.

It is also common knowledge that Jimmy is one of the biggest Bachelor Nation fans. Over the years, he has made his love for The Bachelor vocal franchise in Jimmy Kimmel Live and she enjoys sharing her predictions of who will win with viewers.