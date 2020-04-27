Jimmy Fallon blushes as Kate Hudson jokes about his crush on her

Kate Hudsonand Jimmy Fallon they are remembering what could have been …

You may remember that Hudson and Fallon starred in the 2000 drama. Almost famous But even two decades later, there is much more that we did not know about what happened during that time.

Appearing in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy FallonHudson reminded his old friend how "wild,quot; it is to revisit that moment.

"There were so many things I forgot … I remembered while we were doing the interview," Hudson said, as they talked about recently appearing on a podcast dedicated to the movie. "It was such a beautiful ride at that time in our lives. What a special experience for everyone it was."

"I think we all had the best time," Fallon replied.

"And then relationships emerged, which we certainly need to discuss," Hudson said jokingly, referring to an earlier episode of 2018 when Fallon reveals to Margot Robbiewho was in love with the How to release a boy in 10 days Actress. "We have things to discuss."