Jimmy Fallon blushes as Kate Hudson jokes about his crush on her

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc
Kate Hudsonand Jimmy Fallon they are remembering what could have been …
You may remember that Hudson and Fallon starred in the 2000 drama. Almost famous But even two decades later, there is much more that we did not know about what happened during that time.
Appearing in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy FallonHudson reminded his old friend how "wild,quot; it is to revisit that moment.
"There were so many things I forgot … I remembered while we were doing the interview," Hudson said, as they talked about recently appearing on a podcast dedicated to the movie. "It was such a beautiful ride at that time in our lives. What a special experience for everyone it was."
"I think we all had the best time," Fallon replied.
"And then relationships emerged, which we certainly need to discuss," Hudson said jokingly, referring to an earlier episode of 2018 when Fallon reveals to Margot Robbiewho was in love with the How to release a boy in 10 days Actress. "We have things to discuss."
At the time, Fallon also told the story of how he tried to woo the actress years ago, but ended up introducing her to her now-ex-husband. Chris Robinson.
During tonight's video chat on the show, Hudson and Fallon couldn't help but laugh together.
"And then you and I ended up hanging out all the time," the actress jokingly recalled, before mentioning the 2018 episode of the presenter's late-night show. "And then when you were doing your show … and literally …"
"You saw it?" Fallon asked.
"Yes, are you kidding me? I would like 100 people to send me that clip," he said. "Can I tell you what happened to me while listening to this?"
She continued: "I was like, Jimmy … I had no idea that there was … as if I wanted people to have been in our body to see you and the relationship and friendship because … you gave me no indication . "
"Well, I gave a little indication, I thought we were good together," Fallon replied.
"Jimmy, if you had made a move, it would have gone completely," he said. "I remember thinking to myself, why has Jimmy never made a move? And then I realized, 'Oh, I don't like him like that.' And then I met Chris."
But Fallon chimed in, saying, "That's not the story at all!"
Check out the full clip here.
