Jessie J shares birthday tribute to Channing Tatum weeks after breakup

Again in?

Jessie J raised his eyebrows over the weekend with his tribute to his recent ex, Channing Tatum. the Magic mike Star celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday, April 26 and received a sweet greeting from the "Domino,quot; singer on social media.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man here," Jessie wrote alongside a photo of Channing in the water. "I am so grateful that you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

Jessie also shared a video of Channing jumping into the water, writing: "Keep living your BEST life!"

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the celeb couple had resigned for the second time. The talented stars first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and broke up about a year later. Channing and Jessie later got back together in January 2020 before separating once again.

As for the reason behind the second division, it seems like things just didn't work out.