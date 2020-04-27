Jessie J shares birthday tribute to Channing Tatum weeks after breakup

Again in?
Jessie J raised his eyebrows over the weekend with his tribute to his recent ex, Channing Tatum. the Magic mike Star celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday, April 26 and received a sweet greeting from the "Domino,quot; singer on social media.
"Happy 40th birthday to this special man here," Jessie wrote alongside a photo of Channing in the water. "I am so grateful that you were born, and even more grateful that we met."
Jessie also shared a video of Channing jumping into the water, writing: "Keep living your BEST life!"
Earlier this month, it was revealed that the celeb couple had resigned for the second time. The talented stars first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and broke up about a year later. Channing and Jessie later got back together in January 2020 before separating once again.
As for the reason behind the second division, it seems like things just didn't work out.
A source close to Channing previously told E! The news that the two were back together for a while to try to make it work "but the same problems were still popping up." The source also added that "they love and care for each other," but they just didn't work as a couple.
A separate source also shared with E! The news that Channing and Jessie's breakup was "friendly and that they,quot; realized they were better off as friends. "
It was also shared that Channing, who was previously married to Jenna Dewan, He's back in his dating account Raya. The actor had previously set up the account on the popular dating app celeb last year.
As fans speculate on the status of Channing and Jessie's relationship, let's take a look at the couple's romance over the years.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018911 / rs_1024x759-181011105048-1024-channing-tatum-jessie-j.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 947432″ alt=”Jessie J, Channing Tatum”/>
Masatoshi Okauchi / James Shaw / REX / Shutterstock
New starts
Six months after announcing his lifelong separation from his wife. Jenna Dewan, E! The news confirms that Tatum has gotten along well with the British pop star. Our source explains in October 2018: "He is making a great effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He is having fun and seeing where he is going. He has known her for a while and always thought he was very talented."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018911 / rs_1024x759-181011133927-1024.channing-tatum-jenna-dewan-jessie-j.ct.101118.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "947495″ alt=”Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, Jessie J”/>
REX / Shutterstock
Jenna weighs in
After Channing goes public with their new romance and fans make comparisons between Jessie and Jenna's similar appearances, both women ended the drama.
"I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It is not something I stand for at all," Jessie writes on Instagram. "I don't take stories like this lightly. Because I know the kind of impact it has on younger girls who read it." the Increase star replies, "Amen Jessie! Yes! Women for women all the time! No need for negativity. Let's live in a world where we support and nurture ourselves. As I said before, positive vibes walk."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 650px,quot; data-width = "650,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191119 / rs_1080x1079-191219123557-53669800_2052081921541894_3793192962700279477_n.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057680″ alt=”Channing Tatum, Jessie J, Instagram”/>
Birthday wishes
"I wish you the happiest day filled with all love and all light," Channing captioned a black and white snapshot of his girlfriend on her 31st birthday. "You came into this world on this day and lit it. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for being just you. You are so special. Happy birthday, baby."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181021 / rs_634x1024-181121084313-634-Jessie-J-JR-11.21.18.pdf.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 959116″ alt=”Jessie J”/>
James Watkins / BACKGRID
To warm
After several months together, a source tells E! The news that things are better than ever between Jessie and Channing: "They are in love and don't want to spend time apart. He has fallen in love with her and can't get enough. Things are going very well between them."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019416 / rs_634x1024-190516115241-634-jessie-j-channing-tatum2.cl.051619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005741″ alt=”Jessie J, Channing Tatum, Disneyland”/>
Shooter / Snorlax / MEGA
Disney magic
Lovebirds pack in the PDA during a trip to Disneyland in May 2019.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 366px,quot; data-width = "366,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_1080x1918-190501141513-channing-tatum-instagram-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001287″ alt=”Channing Tatum, Nude”/>
OMG!
"I missed a Jenga game with Jessica Cornish," Channing writes alongside the NSFW photo taken by Jessie, showing him naked in the shower. "The loser (me) had to post a photo that the other person (Jessica Cornish) chose … Smh and fml … I will never play Jenga with her again …"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191119 / rs_1024x759-191219102155-1024-Channing-Tatum-Jessie-J-Breakup.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057614″ alt=”Jessie J, Channing Tatum”/>
Dean / SplashNews.com
Your "chan,quot;
In a June 2019 interview with the London timesJessie reflects on the start of their relationship and calls her daughter Everly "absolutely charming." The interpreter shares: "Chan and I were photographed before our relationship was one thing and that created so much pressure. We need time to get to know each other. We just spent our first vacation together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying." .
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201999 / rs_634x1024-191009104139-channingtatumjessieJ.VJ.1009.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1039038″ alt=”Channing Tatum, Jessie J, Instagram”/>
Taking it slowly
At the time of their first anniversary, someone close to Channing and Jessie sheds new light on their private dynamic: "As much as they love being together, they are not thinking too much about making a significant commitment. They are not there yet, but they love their life together and what they have. He loves to see her act and travel with her. They have something good. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 834px,quot; data-width = "834,quot; data-height = "634,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_834x634-190501142419-channing-tatum-jessie-j.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001289″ alt=”Channing Tatum, Jessie J”/>
Separating paths
Just a few days before Christmas, a source confirms E! News that the practically inseparable couple has separated. With that said, we are told that Channing and Jessie are still good friends.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 650px,quot; data-width = "650,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020024 / rs_1080x1080-200124181039-81383165_119927632875112_1665458156615285447_n.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066541″ alt=”Channing Tatum, Jessie J”/>
Let's give it another chance
In January, a source tells E! Exclusive news that the couple is back together. "They took a few weeks apart, but ultimately decided they really care about each other," shares the source.
Take a look at their rewind romance above!
