Jen Gotch in the new book "The Setback of Being Down,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Jen Gotch is a successful businesswoman, author, and leader in the mental health conversation.

The founder of the multi-million dollar company ban.do recently published a book with Simon & Schuster titled "The Upside Of Being Down,quot;. Gotch immerses himself in the success of his company as he shares intimate details about his battle with anxiety and the emotional ups and downs of his mental health journey. The author loves the progress made in the mental health conversation and knows there is still work to do.

"I've always been blunt with the diseases I struggle with," Gotch said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. "I feel like I've been in this protective bubble somehow. People in my orbit have always been pretty open about it (mental health). People are aware of it now. Conversations may not be where we want them to be, but There is a growing awareness. We have a long way to go, but we are much better than we were when I started my journey 20 or 30 years ago. Right now, there are many people dealing with mental health problems that they have never had before. that this will open up the talks in a more public way because there are a lot of people dealing with this. "

While Gotch addresses many important topics in his book, one of the most important is to assess his mental health and self-care in working with baths and in professional settings.

“My job is now my first job in a professional environment. I started at 36 years old and was a freelance professional for a long time. Photo shoots are professional, but it's more relaxed, "Gotch said." Upon entering this job, I didn't even know there was a stigma against emotions in the workplace. I have always operated from that place. I realized that we had something special here and that we could model a workplace with emotions. I am not advocating walking and sobbing every day or if you are in a bad mood, attacking everyone. The key is to understand our own emotions and to have emotional intelligence. It allows us to react appropriately when something happens in our lives because we are working more than we are not working. "

