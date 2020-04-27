Jefferson County Wildfire 80% Contained, Cause Not Determined

A forest fire that broke out in Jefferson County Saturday is 80% contained and continues to smoke as dead trees are burned, according to the US Forest Service. USA

The fire, called the 560 Fire, has burned 68 acres since it ignited Saturday afternoon along the scar from the Hayman fire in 2002, about three miles northwest of the Cheesman Reservoir. There are no houses or structures in the area, but dry grass and dead trees will continue to smoke after the fire is 100% contained, fire information officer Dawn Sanchez said.

Firefighters are working along the line of fire, but are not delving into the fire. Dead trees are in danger of falling, creating significant tripping hazards for firefighters, Sánchez said. While the cause has not been determined, the Forest Service is asking people to be more vigilant about anything that could cause a fire and to avoid the area of ​​the forest fire, Sánchez said.

"In this COVID era, we are trying to reduce the stress of firefighters," Sánchez said. "Responding to fires is additional stress."

Firefighters will continue to work to strengthen the line of fire on Monday, according to the Forest Service.