Jeff Goldblum ripped apart on social media for asking if Islam was homophobic during the RuPaul’s Drag Race episode

Jeff Goldblum, who is most famous for his role in Jurassic Park and the science fiction movie, Independence Day alongside Will Smith, he recently found himself in trouble for comments as a contestant on RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race. While on the show, Jeff asked another contestant a question about the Islamic religion.

According to page six, Goldblum appeared in the season 12 episode of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race alongside Rachel Bloom. Blum asked if the Islamic religion was "anti-woman,quot; or "anti-homosexuality," and these questions got him into trouble on social media.

His questions came up during a walk on the track with the theme "Stars and Stripes,quot;, where Dauris Rose wore a blue hijab with embroidered silver stars, plus a red and white caftan. Cox, an Iranian-Canadian, claimed that one could be Muslim or Middle Eastern and still be American.

Cox went on to say that his outfit was very important in representing the "visibility of religious minorities,quot; in the United States. After that, Blum asked him about the way Islamic societies treat LGBTQ people. The actor went on to say that he was "just thinking out loud,quot; and wondering if it was a feasible question.

Many Twitter users were furious. Some argued that Islam was not the only religion on the planet that mistreats women and other LGBTQ communities. In terms of Cox's response, he said it was a "complex problem,quot;.

The reality star said she had a lot of trouble with the way LGBTQ people are treated in the Islamic world.

According to page six, in a recent study of American Muslims, 52% of respondents said that society should agree with gay people. Regardless of the Islamic treatment of minority communities, this would not be the first time that Goldblum has sparked controversy on the Internet.

Earlier this year, Goldblum inspired a backlash once again when he said he would love to work with Woody Allen at some point in the future. As most know, Allen's reputation in Hollywood and in the film industry has been repeatedly questioned by allegations made by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow.



