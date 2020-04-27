Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Spicy for the & # 39; gram

The newly engaged couple, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy, appear to be enjoying their new relationship status, but it appears that they have also been enjoying the quarantine.

Jeannie posted a photo to Instagram in a lil white bikini, exposed to the sun, and you know her man had to hit the photo with a comment.

Jeezy commented "If only you knew,quot; with a purple demon emoji, and Jeannie's answer was definitely spicy! She implies that the two of them were together right after the photo was taken, and something wonderful obviously happened.

"I know I loved what happened next," Jeannie replied with an emoji kiss.

As previously reported, Jeannie and Jeezy revealed to PEOPLE that they got engaged during the quarantine. Although Jeezy had an elaborate plan for asking this question, COVID-19 unfortunately closed everything, but still made the process special.

The magazine reports that Jeezy set a cute quarantine date, where she asked Jeannie to be his wife, and she said yes! Then the two confirmed their engagement on Instagram, with some cute photos showing Jeannie's ring.

