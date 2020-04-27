Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari: a timeline of their relationship, from 2010, first date until divorce

Reality star Kristin Cavallari announced Sunday that she and her husband, former quarterback Jay Cutler, are going to divorce.

The couple had been together for 10 years and they had three children together: two sons and one daughter.

The couple has also been a big part of Cavallari's reality show, "Very Cavallari," which follows her life and the promotion of her clothing line.

Here's a look at the timeline of the relationship between Cutler and Cavallari:

2009: the relationship that almost did not happen

In an interview, Cavallari said Cutler made the first move, but was not interested in a relationship.

"I got a call from my publicist that Jay wanted to take me to Chicago and take me," said Cavallari. "I didn't know who it was! I had to Google it. I was in the middle of filming 'The Hills', so I thought 'I don't want a boyfriend in Chicago' and broadcast it." .

In her book "Balancing the Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness and Making Everything Work," Cavallari explained that she, too, was a little scared by her initial question.

"Also, to be completely honest, years before I had had a different athlete from Chicago stop by my publicist to ask me out, so all these Chicago athletes left me a little weird."

2010: sparks fly

Cavallari was in Chicago visiting his mother when they went to a Bears preseason game. She didn't remember Cutler inviting her out, but her mother did.

Cavallari said that she thought he was "really cute,quot; when they finally met.

In his book, Cavallari wrote: "We dated two nights later, and that started a fast and intense romance. I flew back to Chicago at least every two weeks. When we were apart, we texted constantly, and he wrote me love sweeter,quot;. emails. He was the strong, manly man she wanted, but he also had a sweet and romantic side. "

April 2011: the commitment

Cavallari and Cutler got engaged over the Easter weekend in Mexico after just eight months. Cavallari was said to be surprised by the proposal, but happy.

Summer 2011: the breakup

The engagement did not last long. Only three months after their engagement, various reports claimed that Cutler had broken up with Cavallari, but she made things clear in her book.

"They had to change a few things, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious he was, if the relationship ended," he wrote. Apparently Cutler "envisioned himself as the sole breadwinner in the family and his wife stayed home."

Fall 2011: reunited and feeling so good

By fall 2011, the couple was back and better than ever.

Cavallari was a contestant on season 13 of "Dancing With the Stars,quot;. During a performance, the camera moved towards Cutler cheering her on. By November, the couple confirmed that they were not only dating again, but were also engaged.

"It was very silly," Cavallari told E! News. "I was at the airport, leaving Chicago. We had spent so many days together and we were texting and somehow it came up, like, 'Oh, are we getting married?' 39; Yes, that's fine. Then he sent my ring in the mail. So I had my ring sitting at home for a couple of weeks before putting it on. "

2012: baby no 1

Two months after they were back together, the couple announced in a People magazine exclusive that they were having a baby.

"We are delighted to announce that we are expecting our first child together. It is an incredible time in our lives and we are looking forward to meeting the newest addition to our growing family."

Cavallari gave birth to her son, Camden Jack, on August 8, 2012.

June 2013: finally married

Wedding bells for the happy couple! The couple were legally married in a civil ceremony on June 7 before their June 8 wedding at Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville (followed by a reception at the Houston station). They married in front of 150 family and friends.

Cavallari said she would have been perfectly fine staying forever engaged, as her own parents' divorce made her hesitate to marry. But the birth of her son changed her mind.

"Having a child made me realize that I wanted the security of a legal union for him. I don't want him (or any of our children, now) to ever interpret our voluntary marriage as a sign that Jay and I may not be completely committed to our family. "

2014: baby no 2

The Cutler family continued to grow.

Shortly after their wedding, the couple tweeted that they were expecting baby number 2: Jaxon Wyatt Cutler.

They announced the baby's birth on Instagram.

2015: baby no 3

Almost a year after the birth of their second child, the couple announced on Cavallari's own app that baby number 3 would be coming.

"We're on it again! Delighted to announce that baby number 3 is on the way! Cutler's crew continues to grow!"

Saylor James Cutler was born on November 23.

July 2018: & # 39; Very Cavallari & # 39; opens

"Very Cavallari,quot; premiered on E! July 8th. The reality show gave viewers a glimpse into Cavallari's life while balancing family and business.

Cutler, who previously had a reputation in the NFL for being a little grumpy, became a star of the show as fans were able to see his laid-back personality and dry humor.

March 2020: caught in the Bahamas

The Cutler / Cavallari clan flew to the Bahamas on March 15 for a spring break family vacation. They were trapped there for three weeks as travel and security conditions became increasingly dangerous under the coronavirus pandemic.

Several people have speculated that this blockage led to divorce, but there is nothing confirmed at this time.

April 2020: divorce announcement

On April 26, 2020, Cavallari announced on Instagram that the couple would go their separate ways.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to divorce," the reality show personality posted, along with a picture of her and Cutler.

"We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of," his statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cavallari also said the divorce was not for cheating.