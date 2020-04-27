Jason Segel breaks season 1 down – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes details from tonight's end of AMC Offices from other places.

In Monday's season finale of Offices from other placesFinally, we learn the back story of a mysterious and recurring character, with the unexpected entry of another in the narrative.

Titled "The Boy," episode 10 of AMC's first drama opens up about a boy in a black and white world, watching classics like The Muppet Show and Harold and Maude on your little retro TV. Inspired by what he has seen, the boy becomes an actor, ending in the clown makeup we've seen him wear since episode 3.

Audition for an executive room with a cover of "Make‘ Em Laugh ", the iconic song from Singing in the rainThe young thesp jumps to stardom, only to realize that the show is not everything he hoped it would be.

Later, we transition to a reunion where a familiar face describes his struggles with alcohol and how lost and empty he feels after being used by the industry that made him a star. At first, we think it's Peter, the character Jason Segel, the creator of the series, has played throughout Season 1. Soon, however, we learn that this is not Peter, that the person speaking is Segel, the same.

After the meeting, Jason is joined by Simone (Eve Lindley) over her inability to discover her next move. He is then quickly led into the same mysterious game (or social experiment) that the series has explored all along.

With the intention of finding himself, Jason surrenders to the unknown, learning a couple of fundamental lessons along the way: 1) Neither he nor his pain is unique, and that's okay; and 2) all you need to know at any given time is what to do next. After confrontations with Simone and the boy in makeup (i.e., his younger self), Jason learns to take responsibility for his life, his choices, and his pain, channeling the new perspective into a script called Offices from other places.

The season ends with Jason sitting in a field, surrounded by the key characters from the series, who comment on what they have seen. Jason speaks directly to the audience, and at the most meta moment in the series, the camera scrolls to reveal the entire cast and crew they brought in. Offices from other places to the life.

Speaking to Up News Info ahead of tonight's broadcast, Segel discussed the inspiration behind the finale, the challenges of crafting his first series, and the prospect of a second season for the AMC anthology.

DEADLINE: How long have you had the ending for Offices in mind?

JASON SEGEL: The whole season was really planned. It's so intricate, the way the stories intertwine throughout the season, that there really was no other way to do it, other than having everything firmly planned for when we started shooting. We basically had all the scripts when we went into production, so I drove to the end, from the end of the pilot.

DEADLINE: In the end, you enter the world of the series. How did you decide which version of yourself you would play and how honest would you be with that performance?

SEGELWell, I guess the whole premise of the show is, first of all, that we are all much more alike than we are led to believe, and if we were willing to be brave and honest, we would be met with familiar acceptance. "This person is me in many ways. "

So what I asked myself was, are you serious? (Laughs) Do you really believe that? And if so, prove it. So, that's when I felt the ending was an opportunity to say, "Do you know this premise of the show we've been selling you, that we're all in this together? Well here. I'll go first."

DEADLINE: You've talked about this series as a more adult version of what you did with Forgetting Sarah Marshall, in terms of "discovering everything". In the case of that movie, that phrase took on quite a literal meaning. But here, in a surprisingly personal move, he brings us to his experience with Alcoholics Anonymous.

SEGEL: Well, I don't talk about it specifically, for reasons of anonymity, but I do on my trip … You know, just as we wrote Clara on the show, and the way we use the child as a metaphor, you really throw yourself the world thinking that you are going to achieve everything and take the world by surprise. So I think we all go through these different tests in our lives, and for me, the more we talk about them, the more freedom we have from them.

DEADLINE: Dispatches from another location is based on an "alternative reality" game created by artist Jeff Hull, which was depicted in the 2013 paper The Institute. Reportedly, you went through your own version of this experience as an initiation into the world of Hull, hoping to secure the necessary rights to make the series. Was the end, then, a recreation of that experience?

SEGEL: Yes The experience I had, I did the right thing as I was doing End of the Tour., this movie about David Foster Wallace, so I was also reading Infinite frivolityand contemplating all these kinds of noble ideas about meaning and art. So I think he caught me at exactly the right time, or we caught each other at exactly the right time, because I reacted in such a visceral way, where I thought, “Right. This is how good art is supposed to feel. It is supposed to make you feel dominated; you're supposed to feel like a part of it, not just a witness. "

So, I really reacted strongly as I went through the experience, and tried my best to make the TV show feel the same way. That was our great challenge, to overcome it. What is the artistic value of taking a three-dimensional life experience and turning it into a two-dimensional television show? It was then that I started to get these ideas about (the series), which had to be weekly, so that a community could form around the show and talk about it, and then make the finale interactive.

DEADLINE: The interactive segment at the end features several people heading straight for the camera, saying, for example, "I am Melissa and I am you." Who did you record these videos with?

SEGEL: There are some people tangentially involved with the show, whom we let participate in the finale. But then, there has been, all along, an interactive component of the show that's been happening in the background, in the digital space. People who solved certain puzzles were encouraged to submit videos, making them the faces of the community that formed around the show.

DEADLINE: No news has yet arrived about a second season of Dispatches. Do you have any updates?

SEGEL: I have no updates, no.

DEADLINE: Have you thought of ideas for a second season? The end of tonight seems like a natural conclusion to the series. But at the same time, Offices It has been formulated as an anthology, which could lend itself to new characters and stories.

SEGEL: Yes, it may be an anthology or a limited series, depending on how we decide to proceed. But the idea is that each season is independent, and without revealing too much, each season would be a specific profile, as described by the Institute (Jejune) in the first season.

DEADLINE: Do you have any idea if this could be the last time we see our four main characters: Peter, Janice, Fredwynn and Simone?

SEGEL: No, I have no idea.

DEADLINE: Assuming that's the case, do you have any notions of what might happen to them in the future that you can share?

SEGEL: You do not know? I like the ellipses of everything. I like to imagine what could happen to each of those characters: will they keep in touch? (Or) they won't. One of the things I like most about movies that have really impacted me is that they allow my imagination to do some of the work.

DEADLINE: Like the first series you've created, in which you also star, what kind of learning curve did you Offices from other places Present?

SEGEL: It was definitely "litmus test", as our line producer said at the end, "even though you started out doing the hardest thing." I think there is some truth to that, but I also had a lot of help. I had a lot of really talented people around me, and it really was a community that made the show. But yeah … I haven't had moments where I've felt like "Oh my gosh, I couldn't do this" in 20 years, and I had a ton of them on this show. So that was really exciting. Like, I never had an experience where you show up to shoot one day, and the set is locked. (Laughs) It's like "Wait, what do we do now?" and you say, "I don't know … I guess we can rewrite it so it's here." It's really cool, man. He felt a lot when he was doing things when he was in his early 20s.

DEADLINE: Clearly, this is a very personal project for you. What were some of the best aspects to bring it to life?

SEGEL: I think the first thing you said about being a personal project is really key, because one of the things that I realized, especially as I get older, is that they should all Be personal projects. You can only do so many things, and especially do it this way, to start with an idea and bring it into existence, it is a lot of time and work. So, you start asking yourself, "What is that work and time worth?"

For me, I discovered that having something that you really want to express, when the only way to know how to do it is through art, is really a good motivator. It seemed like everyone involved was there because they had something to they I wanted to express, so it was a real joy. From the DP to the art director, from the client to all my actors, they were all there because they had something to say, and that was really cool.

DEADLINE: Offices It began airing in February, before the new normal of the coronavirus pandemic self-quarantine, and now, as Season 1 ends, it's almost hard to remember what life was like before. It seems that the times we live in now have accentuated the themes of his program, in particular the need for community.

SEGEL: For me, the pandemic has highlighted those elements that were already raising their heads. It's been a really weird few years, and not just politically. I think we've had the best intentions with things like social media, but I think the jury still doesn't know if it really brings us closer, or if we're just staring at our phones all day. (Laughs) Then I do not know. It's clear why I did the show, but I've felt that way for a long time.

DEADLINE: How has the pandemic affected you? Have you been writing during this period?

SEGEL: I am, yes. You know, first, my heart and my mind goes out to people who suffer, so it's largely that. Then, on top of that, you start to think, "What do we all have to say about this period?" None of us has experienced anything like this, so seeing how we process it, I think it will be something really interesting, for years to come.

DEADLINE: What's next for you? Will we see more of your series in the future?

SEGEL: Yes I have in mind some programs that I have been writing and I have some scripts made. And I always have movies in mind, so I'm working on all those kinds of things. It's interesting: these things have a life of their own. One or two of them tend to be like the alpha idea, and turn some of the other ideas into runt ideas. So, I'm waiting to see what comes out of the trash.

DEADLINE: Have the How i met your mother Creators ever approached you for a possible reboot or spin-off?

SEGEL: No. Honestly with God, we have literally never had that conversation … But who knows? Maybe someday, Lily and Marshall (will have) their moment in the sun.

DEADLINE: Recently, he has said that he is more interested in working behind the camera than pursuing roles. Do you see yourself continuing to act, outside of the projects you lead?

SEGEL: Yes I mean, listen. There is nothing more peaceful than making a movie where you are only an actor, where you only have one job. It may be my favorite moment in my life; I feel very, very comfortable and happy when I do. (But) my career has never been built that way. The parts I wanted to play never came easily to me, so one of my first instincts was, "Well, then write them down." So I think that's part of my DNA now, if they don't offer you the parts you want to play then create them.