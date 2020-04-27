Jason Derulo made a huge A– Donut Burger you gotta see

Jason Derulo you can add chef to your resume.

Monday Cats Star showed off her cooking skills by making a "huge $$" donut burger. Proudly showcasing his creation on Twitter, Jason can be seen holding up his massive version of the fast food staple, which he brought together by sandwiching classic hamburger foods like a meat pie, lettuce, bacon, and cheese between two large donuts.

"He made a HUGE $$ Donut Burger," he tweeted, along with images of himself about to dive into his groundbreaking food, which was made to commemorate the arrival of 17 million TikTok fans.

The "In My Head,quot; singer invited fans to a behind-the-scenes look at how he created his celebratory donut burger on TikTok, documenting the entire process with a detailed video.

Starting with his protein, Jason seasoned his pie, which had the number "17,quot; spelled on it, and cooked it on his lavish outdoor grill. Then, he lit some bacon and added it to the patty.