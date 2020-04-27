Jason Derulo made a huge A– Donut Burger you gotta see

Jason Derulo you can add chef to your resume.
Monday Cats Star showed off her cooking skills by making a "huge $$" donut burger. Proudly showcasing his creation on Twitter, Jason can be seen holding up his massive version of the fast food staple, which he brought together by sandwiching classic hamburger foods like a meat pie, lettuce, bacon, and cheese between two large donuts.
"He made a HUGE $$ Donut Burger," he tweeted, along with images of himself about to dive into his groundbreaking food, which was made to commemorate the arrival of 17 million TikTok fans.
The "In My Head,quot; singer invited fans to a behind-the-scenes look at how he created his celebratory donut burger on TikTok, documenting the entire process with a detailed video.
Starting with his protein, Jason seasoned his pie, which had the number "17,quot; spelled on it, and cooked it on his lavish outdoor grill. Then, he lit some bacon and added it to the patty.
Once the meat was done, he placed several slices of cheese on top and put it in the oven to melt perfectly. As the burger heated up, Jason took his giant donuts out of the oven and put together his burger.
After taking a big bite out of the donut burger, the "Swalla,quot; singer turned to the camera and said, "Definitely the best burger I've ever eaten. Thanks for $ 17 million."
Jason fans know this is not their first slime-worthy TikTok creation. Earlier this week, he posted a video of himself making a chocolate pizza, which was made using instant pizza dough, Nutella, cookie dough bites, M & Ms, and a crushed Twix bar.
Once the pizza was done cooking, she covered the sweet with a drizzle of caramel and couldn't wait to get a bite. At the time, I was celebrating gaining 16 million TikTok followers, so the drizzle spelled out the number "16."
