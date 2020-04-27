ITN Productions has a record year, but parents warn of coronavirus risks – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: ITN Productions, the television production arm of UK news producer ITN, enjoyed a record year in 2019 by delivering the Oscar-nominated Channel 4 / PBS documentary and BAFTA winner For sama and series including Netflix Story 101.

ITN's earnings for the 12 months through the end of December 2019 revealed that ITN Productions' revenue increased 20% to £ 18.2M ($ 22.6M) following the delivery of 664 hours of content last year.

The production unit was driven by commissions around the December general election, its exclusive ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: an African journey and a three-year contract to continue doing daily show Jeremy Vine for the ViacomCBS UK network, Channel 5.

Overall, the ITN group's revenue was £ 136m last year, up 7% from £ 127m in 2018. ITN posted £ 2.4M pre-tax profit in 2019, 85% more than the £ 1.3M from the previous year. Its operating profit fell 7% to £ 6.2M due to overhead and ownership costs.

The company listed the coronavirus among its "main risks and uncertainties." ITN said its long-term news contracts with ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 provide it with some protection, but the pandemic has affected its sports production and advertising divisions, increased technology costs with home work, and will have a "material negative impact". ”On his £ 142M pension deficit.

ITN topped about 20 employees earlier this month, in areas including sports production and advertising, though these divisions remain open for business. ITN's earnings also revealed that it has launched a hiring freeze.