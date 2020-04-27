It had nothing to do with cheating

Instagram

Announcing their separation after seven years of marriage, the & # 39; Very Cavallari & # 39; star and her ex-husband, the quarterback, have long been in trouble.

Infidelity has been ruled out as the cause of Kristin Cavallari and Jay CutlerIt is shocking division. The "Very cavallari"The star and her ex-husband quarterback surprised others when she announced their separation on Sunday, April 26, but the matter was not said to have caused her breakup after seven years of marriage.

Initially, fans were convinced that Cutler was cheating on Cavallari with his best friend for a long time, Kelly Henderson. Best friends added fuel to the swirling rumors after they had a rain showing off on their E! reality show. However, a source insisted that Cutler and Cavallari's divorce had "absolutely nothing to do" with the cheating rumors.

"Kristin and Jay are very different. She has a lot on her plate, with her brands and with the show," explained the so-called inside information to PEOPLE about the real reason behind the couple's separation. "Jay is not that interested in all of that. She is so passionate about her job and they couldn't relate to each other as much. So she separated them."

The source also explained that the couple "had had problems for a long time. They had not spent much time together in the past few months."

As for when the 33-year-old television personality and the 36-year-old retired NFL star realized their marriage was not working, the source said they "already knew they were separating" during their trip to the Bahamas. The source added: "The reason they announced it now is because it is a quiet time for them to solve all of this and try to move on."

Cavallari and Cutler announced the end of their 10-year relationship just a few weeks after they managed to return home after an extended vacation in the Bahamas due to the coronavirus blockade. Along with a photo of them walking around holding each other, she wrote: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to divorce."

Noting that they have "nothing but mutual love," the television personality, who shares three children with Cutler, explained: "This is just the situation of two people separating." He also asked "that everyone respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."