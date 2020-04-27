Isaiah Thomas receives hate from viewers of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; who they think is isiah thomas

One of the most memorable moments from Episode 4 of "The Last Dance,quot; is when former Pistons star Isiah Thomas explains why he did not shake hands with the Bulls after their defeat in the Eastern Conference Finals in 1991. .

After struggling to get past Detroit in the playoffs, the Bulls made the Pistons' job easy, winning in a 4-0 sweep. But after the fourth game, the Pistons' players simply walked off the court rather than shaking hands with their opponents in an act of sportsmanship.

"As we got out of the game, (Bill (Laimbeer said, 'We're not shaking hands with you. This is how we're going,'" Thomas said. "Knowing what we know now, after what happened I think we would all have stopped and said, 'Congratulations' as they do now … I mean we would have, of course we would have. But during that time period, that's just not how it happened. When you lost, you left the floor. "

The producers of the documentary showed Thomas's response to Michael Jordan, who had a fantastic reaction.

"I know they are all bulls," Jordan said. "What he says now, you know it wasn't his true actions then."

With such a focus on Thomas, viewers quickly responded on social media to harass the former NBA star. The only problem: there is another famous NBA player who has the same name, almost. Isaiah Thomas is a current player who is often mistaken for Isiah Thomas, and you can probably figure out why.

The last episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; opened the floodgates for people to mistakenly target Isaiah Thomas.

You'll be tweeting me mad at me like I'm trying to hurt Jordan hahaha – Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 27, 2020

Hahaha, I just laugh at that because … especially on social media they got mad at me thinking about the OG – Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 27, 2020

The current Thomas was amused by the people who mistook him for the old Thomas by posting photos of the two together.

Fortunately for Isaiah Thomas, the Pistons probably won't appear much else in "The Last Dance," so he won't have to deal with confused viewers for long.