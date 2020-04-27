Is Scott Disick pressuring Sofia Richie to have a baby?

Is Scott Disick pressuring young Sofia Richie to have a baby? Scott and Sofia's relationship has shocked many people, and not everyone approves of Kourtney Kardashian's baby being with Sofia, 21. As Scott Disick is 36 years old, his age difference was even worrying for Sofia's famous father, Lionel Richie! But now, new reports suggest that the age gap is proving problematic now that Scott wants Sofia to have a baby. That would put the model's career on hold and completely change her life. A source spoke to OK! magazine for its next issue on May 4, 2020, and now some fans think it's time for the two of them to go their separate ways.

You can see Sofia Richie's bikini body underneath and she's definitely worked hard to keep her six pack. Her abs are toned and tight, and at 21, having a baby when she develops a modeling career may not be what will make Sofia happy. In fact, the font is fine! The magazine cited says that Sofia is definitely not ready for babies at this point in her life and that she wants to focus on her career first.

The source stated the following.

"She has been talking about this for months, but Sofia says she is too young to be a mother. There is so much she wants to do in her life and career before she is ready to start a family."

You can see a photo of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie walking with a friend in Malibu below.

See Sofia Richie and Scott Disick on a beach walk in Malibu, Gerard Butler going to a solo surf session, plus dozens more bikini-clad stars enjoying the sun and sand in 2020: https: // t .co / b1g5K3FgHN pic.twitter.com/AyOK7Qzdbj – Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) April 27, 2020

Now, some think that Sofia and Scott's age gap is coming to haunt their relationship. With Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, the two were relatively the same age as Kourtney is approximately four years older. The two share three children together and are in the same frame of mind when it comes to raising children.

Sofia is considerably younger and is just beginning her career. She has a lot to experience before having her own children. Many are surprised that at such a young age, Sofia has done a great job with the children of Kourtney and Scott. Sofia is only 11 years older than her first child, her son Mason Disick.

What you think? Should Sofia give up and have a baby or should she focus on her own dreams and career?



