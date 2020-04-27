Invincible, high school students head online for isolation graduation parties

NY – In party dresses or look like you are, with colored lights flashing in their rooms and teachers turned DJs spinning, high school students have turned to virtual parties to save at least a slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020 .

And they're getting help from well-known brands like Teen Vogue and Jack in the Box, and both serve as hosts for thousands of teens.

Celebrities also attend the prom: "Get Out,quot; actress Allison Williams was a guest DJ for Zoom's partygoers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and "Jack Ryan,quot; star John Krasinski He joined Billie Eilish when he threw a live prom. Youtube.

"It's terrible that it's happening to your class, but I hope you're having a good time anyway," Williams said of 100 teens, staff, and guests April 16 at the dance hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, a program after from school .

The theme was "Royaltee,quot;, an acknowledgment that while some children had already bought their dresses before closing, others never had the chance and were welcomed in T-shirts.

At the top, Williams sparkled in a strapless copper sequin dress, joking that she couldn't get up and dance because "sweatpants are happening."

Alauna Stults, 17, in Findlay, Ohio, will wear a dazzled blue two-piece outfit when she attends an online graduation party on May 9 launched by the party wear rental service Charlotte & # 39; s Closet and an event planning site, My School Dance. Charlotte & # 39; s Closet is donating dresses to needy teens, including Alauna.

"I really wanted to go to the prom," he said. "I was very excited about that. I was planning to go with a group of my friends, but it's great that we can still dress up and do everything we would do for a prom, like putting on makeup."

High schools and cheer teams have launched their own virtual graduations, as social media has been filled with sweet moments between families. Dads have taken their costumed daughters around the room for a dance or two, and teens have thrown graduation parties at home between parents and siblings.

“Prom is definitely one of those great moments in life when you're growing up, even if it sounds cheesy or not cool. It's definitely still something that is a moment you remember and remember, ”said Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner.

The site expects nearly 5,000 teens to attend their virtual dance on May 16 at Zoom. Organizers are working with high schools across the country to set up separate rooms so that kids can be with their friends as famous co-hosts appear and DJs get to work.

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, H.E.R. and "Euphoria,quot; star Storm Reid is expected.

"It will be really interactive, and that will be the fun part," said Peoples Wagner.

As part of a social distancing campaign, #StayInTheBox, Jack in the Box is working with schools in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Houston to organize a graduation dance in May, with free food and delivery codes.

Serenity Cadogan in Covington, Georgia, near Atlanta, is just 12 years old, but she hosted a live prom on Instagram on March 31, which was National Dance Day, for more than 600 teens from around the world. world, from Texas to London.

"We wanted to brighten their day," said the seventh-grader, who runs a chapter for Becca & # 39; s Closet, a nonprofit organization that donates free graduation gowns to high school girls. “Everyone was very happy. It was really elegant. I wasn't expecting that many people, but it actually worked quite well. "

Ironically, at least one online school, the Washington K-12 Public Virtual Academies, hosts an offline dance each year for students it serves throughout Washington state. Not this year. The prom will be online, as will the school.

"People contacted us saying, hey, how do we do a virtual dance? But that's not something we've done before, so we embarked on this adventure just like schools across America, "said Summer Shelton, the school's principal.

Offline, the school organizes the prom in Tacoma, its base of operations. Students travel from as far away as Spokane to attend, staying in hotels. The date for Shelton's virtual dance has not been finalized, but it will probably be in June. The school has around 500 juniors and seniors.

"This is one of the most anticipated nights of the year," said Shelton. "Right now they are dealing with disappointment, understandably, but trying to overcome disappointment and saying, OK, what do we do now to make this special?"

Donna Sheperis, an associate professor of counseling at the Los Altos, California campus of the University of Palo Alto, sees other ironies for a tech-savvy generation who misses the prom.

"They also long for the human connection," he said. “They long for the opportunity to dress up and dance with their friends. They long for a time that is only for them. And this year, they can't get it. "

___

Follow the AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.