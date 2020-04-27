Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt & # 39; s Baby News

Oh baby baby
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger It will soon be a family of four! During the weekend, E! News learned that the newlyweds are expecting their first child together. As some know, the Avengers Endgame the actor is already a proud father of his son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.
According to a source, Katherine and Chris couldn't be more excited about the baby news. And what is more? Your little one is expected to arrive in a few months.
"They are completely excited to start a family. Family is everything to them and it is a very exciting time," a source told E! News. "The baby should be born in the early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family very soon."
In fact, The gift of forgiveness the author was unable to keep her baby news secret from her Maria Shriver.
"She tells her mother everything and couldn't wait," the source shared. "Maria is especially excited by the news and can't wait to be a grandmother."
The source added: "(Maria) loves Chris and knows that Katherine will be a natural mother."
According to our source, the couple has yet to reveal their baby's gender to their friends. If anything, our source said the duo live in the moment and go with the flow.
"(Katherine) hasn't done much to prepare yet. She hasn't wanted to curse anything," the source explained. "But she really enjoys being home and having this time to relax and she really enjoys being pregnant."
It looks like the 30-year-old star will be a stellar mother, especially since she loves to surround herself with children and babies all the time.
As the source noted, "She always adores her children's friends and, of course, her stepson Jack. She is gentle, loving and caring. She has motherly instincts and loves to take care of everyone."
This feeling has been shared before.
"Katherine has always loved children and Jack is very special to her," a separate source previously told E! News. "She really enjoys being with him and watching him grow up. She wants to be a great stepmother and do everything she can to provide him with a welcoming and loving home."
Even Chris himself has been enthusiastic about his wife and her openness to her son.
"She has changed my life for the better in many ways. My heart, my soul, my son, I feel that everyone is so safe with her," the actor told E! News. "She is a great stepmother, she is willing to be a great mother someday."
Yes she is! In a matter of months, the newlyweds will be the parents of their little one.
