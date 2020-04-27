Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt & # 39; s Baby News

Oh baby baby

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger It will soon be a family of four! During the weekend, E! News learned that the newlyweds are expecting their first child together. As some know, the Avengers Endgame the actor is already a proud father of his son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

According to a source, Katherine and Chris couldn't be more excited about the baby news. And what is more? Your little one is expected to arrive in a few months.

"They are completely excited to start a family. Family is everything to them and it is a very exciting time," a source told E! News. "The baby should be born in the early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family very soon."

In fact, The gift of forgiveness the author was unable to keep her baby news secret from her Maria Shriver.

"She tells her mother everything and couldn't wait," the source shared. "Maria is especially excited by the news and can't wait to be a grandmother."