Industry execution, road racing hit by coronavirus outbreak

With more than a third of this year's competitive road racing schedule canceled or postponed by the coronavirus, and store operations suffering massive sales declines due to restrictions in retail business, the US racing industry you are preparing for months or years of consequences.

The effects of COVID-19 on the sport may not be entirely bad, many in the running community believe, citing a career boom that followed the Great Recession in 2008. The only thing a runner really needs to run is a pair of shoes.

"People turn to this particular sport in times of crisis and economic crisis," said Rich Harshbarger, executive director of Running USA, an industry trade group. "We saw this in the late 2000s. People gave up their country club memberships and went back to simpler sports like running. You saw a descent in golf, you saw a descent in skiing, things that are more expensive. Runners turned to sports, or returned to sports, to relieve stress. And, to get there and stay healthy. "

But the number of road race registrations, over 17.6 million in 2019, according to Running USA, is bound to drop significantly this year and perhaps beyond. Meanwhile, many operating stores are banned from having customers in their stores, as is the case with other "nonessential,quot; retail stores, and that has hit them hard.

Sales are down 80% at Runner’s Roost in Lakewood and 70% at In Motion Running in Boulder, according to the owners of those stores. The Lakewood store may not have customers inside, but it is finding other ways to fill shoe orders, and owner Sonya Estes is feeling an influx of newcomers to the sport due to COVID-19, just as Running USA predicted.

"We can see all the bad, or we can see the good, and the good thing about it is that running has been touted as one of those things that is great for your mental and physical health," Estes said. "Have the governor stand up there and say, 'Get out there and go for a walk.' or 'Go for a run, just don't do it in a large group', I think in the long run it will be Amazing for business. When you see gyms and recreation centers nearby, I have never seen so many people on Green Mountain or Bear Creek. People who wanted to exercise are now embracing the race. If they find they really like this, I think in the long run, running is actually a good thing. "

In Motion Running has been kept open, in part because owner Mark Plaatjes practices physical therapy at In Motion Rehabilitation, a clinic located at the back of the store, and which remained open. However, only two retail customers are allowed in the store at a time, and the store staff disinfects after the customers leave.

Like Estes, Plaatjes has seen newcomers. "It is definitely nice to see new people that we haven't seen before," Plaatjes said. "Once our repeat customers return, I'm sure that will translate to increased sales and participation in the race."

Both stores offer sidewalk contactless service and home delivery. They and other operating stores offer virtual gait analysis to help customers choose the right shoes, a process typically done on treadmills within stores. Clients submit videos of them running so that trained staff can analyze them and recommend shoes built for their anatomical details.

However, the carnage at road racing could be significant. Running as a solitary exercise or a healthy mental activity is one thing, but for many runners, the social aspect of the sport manifests itself in racing. Races are community celebrations of the running lifestyle. That part of the sport has taken a devastating blow, and authorities fear it may take years to recover.

Spring is the busiest season of the year for races, with 35% of America's races scheduled in March, April, and May. Most of them have been canceled or postponed until fall. Some of those events, and the companies that support them by providing you with time and other event services, may never recover. The vast majority of the road racing industry is made up of small businesses with eight or fewer employees, according to Harshbarger of Running USA.

"It absolutely can be a fatal blow, and unfortunately it will be for much of the industry," said Harshbarger. “We were already seeing that some event management companies have to close their doors. Their only business is to tour their region or city and help produce events. When those events cease to have an income, their livelihood evaporates. ”

Bolder Boulder was able to quickly reach an agreement with the City of Boulder and the University of Colorado (where the race ends) to postpone Memorial Day to Labor Day. But the Cherry Creek Sneak, which was scheduled for April 26, is still waiting for the City of Denver to approve a new date that it tried to book in September. So is the Colfax Marathon, which includes a half marathon, a 10-mile relay and a marathon scheduled for May 17.

Colfax race director Andrea Dowdy said 14-15,000 medals for her races were slated to arrive last week, and there is no guarantee that those races will be held this year.

“We feel very comfortable that operationally we are in a solid place, so when the city says to us: 'You can have an event this fall' or 'We need all the events to wait until spring', we can work either way, "Dowdy said.

Harshbarger fears that races will "cannibalize,quot; each other if they are rescheduled in the fall, which is already the second busiest season with 31% of the nation's races scheduled for September through November. Bolder Boulder has already folded its Fortitude 10K, normally scheduled for Labor Day at Fort Collins, in the Boulder race. Indeed, both races will run simultaneously in Boulder.

Adding the Cherry Creek Sneak and Colfax event, September would become an extremely busy racing schedule in Denver. And that would add to unscheduled events already scheduled in the city or looking to reschedule at the time. Dowdy and Cherry Creek Sneak race director Pat Downing I can only wait for news from the city's Office of Special Events.

"They must form a new process on how they are going to allocate a very limited number of spaces in a space now that it is overcrowded," Downing said.

Another question that arises: What will the races be like when they resume?

"Who knows, resurgence or not, what patterns of social distancing are going to be?" Harshbarger said. “And much less the emotional fog of,‘ Do I really want to enter a corral with 50 people? Do I want to participate in a race with 10,000 people? "We don't know. When we go through this, and I don't know when it will be, one year? Maybe two years? – I think the sport will be strong. I think there will be demand to do this. I think there will be new guidelines and pen configurations. But history shows us that runners are tough. "

