inceptio: Chinese new autonomous trucking company Inceptio raises $ 100 million: Sources – Latest news

China's Inceptio Technology, a startup that develops autonomous trucks, has raised $ 100 million in its latest round of funding from logistics company GLP, its key strategic investor G7 and other investors, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Proceeds from its Series A funding round will be used to further develop its technologies and begin commercial trials, the sources said, who declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The company, which has aimed to operate a freight network with autonomous trucks in China since 2022, has alliances with Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd, Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd and Foton.

The two-year-old firm is developing autonomous driving software and an in-car computer system, while truck manufacturers are responsible for the vehicle platforms.

Inceptio declined to comment. G7 and Singapore-based GLP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Inceptio focuses on Tier 3 and 4 technologies. A Tier 3 vehicle will allow drivers to divert their attention from driving, but they still need to take over if the car encounters a problem, whereas with Tier 4 technologies, there is no human intervention in most circumstances.

The road transport industry is expected to adopt autonomous driving technology earlier compared to passenger vehicle manufacturers, as highway driving is more predictable than on busy city streets.

German automaker Daimler and US postal giant United Parcel Service Inc have invested in driverless trucks.

