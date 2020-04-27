In the race for a coronavirus vaccine, an Oxford group steps forward

Most of the other teams have had to start small clinical trials of a few hundred participants to demonstrate safety. But scientists at the university's Jenner Institute began using a vaccine, as they demonstrated in previous trials that similar inoculations, including one last year against a previous coronavirus, were harmless to humans.
That has allowed them to move forward and schedule tests of their new coronavirus vaccine that involves more than 6,000 people by the end of next month, hoping to prove not only that it's safe, but that it works, too.
Oxford scientists now say that with an emergency approval from regulators, the first million doses of its vaccine could be available by September, at least several months before any of the other announced efforts, if it turns out to be effective.
Now, they have received promising news suggesting that it could be.
Scientists from the National Institutes of Health The Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Montana last month inoculated six rhesus macaque monkeys with single doses of the Oxford vaccine. The animals were exposed to large amounts of the virus that is causing the pandemic, an exposure that had constantly sickened other monkeys in the laboratory. But more than 28 days later, all six were healthy, said Vincent Munster, the researcher who conducted the test.
"The rhesus macaque is almost the closest thing we have to humans," said Dr. Munster, noting that scientists were still analyzing the result. He said he expected Share it with other scientists next week, and then submit it to a peer-reviewed journal.
Monkey immunity does not guarantee that a vaccine will provide the same degree of protection for humans. A Chinese company that recently started a clinical trial with 144 participants, SinoVac has also said that its vaccine was effective in rhesus macaques. But with dozens of efforts underway to find a vaccine, the monkeys' results are the latest indication that the accelerated Oxford business is emerging as a benchmark.
"It is a very, very fast clinical program," said Emilio Emini, director of the vaccine program for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which provides financial support for many competitive efforts.
It is impossible to know which potential vaccine will emerge from the fight as the most successful until clinical trial data is available.
In any case, more than one vaccine would be needed, argued Dr. Emini. Some may work more effectively than others in groups such as children or the elderly, or at different costs and doses. Having more than a variety of vaccines in production will also help avoid manufacturing bottlenecks, he said.
But as the first to reach such a large scale, the Oxford trial, even if it fails, will provide lessons on the nature of the coronavirus and on the responses of the immune system that can inform governments, donors, pharmaceutical companies and other scientists seeking a vaccine.
"This great study in the UK," said Dr. Emini, "will also translate into learning a lot about some of the others."
Everyone else will face the same challenges, including raising millions of dollars in funding, persuading regulators to approve human testing, demonstrating the safety of a vaccine, and, after all, demonstrating its effectiveness in protecting populations. coronavirus people.
Paradoxically, the increasing success of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, may present another obstacle.
"We are the only people in the country who want the number of new infections to continue for other weeks, so that we can test our vaccine," said Professor Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute and one of five researchers involved in the effort. He said in an interview in a laboratory building emptied by Britain's one-month shutdown.
Ethical rules, as CEO, prohibit trying to infect human participants with serious illness. That means the only way to show that a vaccine works is to inoculate people in a place where the virus naturally spreads around them.
If measures of social distancing or other factors continue to decrease the rate of new infections in Britain, he said, the trial may not be able to show that the vaccine makes a difference: participants who received a placebo might not become infected more often than those who have received the vaccine. Scientists would have to try again somewhere else, a dilemma that all other vaccine efforts will face as well.
The Jenner Institute's coronavirus efforts stemmed from Professor Hill's hitherto unsuccessful search for a vaccine against a different scourge, malaria.
He developed a fascination for malaria and other tropical diseases as a medical student in Dublin in the early 1980s, when he visited an uncle who was a priest and worked in a hospital during the civil war in what is now Zimbabwe.
"I came back wondering, 'What do you see in these hospitals in England and Ireland? "" Professor Hill said. "They don't have any of these diseases."
Major pharmaceutical companies generally see little profit in epidemics that primarily affect developing countries or run their course before a vaccine hits the market. So, after training in tropical medicine and a PhD in molecular genetics, Professor Hill, 61, helped make the Oxford Institute one of the largest academic centers dedicated to nonprofit vaccine research, with your own pilot manufacturing facility capable of producing a batch of up to 1,000 doses
The institute's effort against the coronavirus uses technology that focuses on altering the genetic code of a family virus. A classic vaccine uses a weakened version of a virus to trigger an immune response. But in the technology the institute uses, a different virus is first modified to neutralize its effects, and then make it mimic a specific virus, in this case, the virus that causes Covid-19. Injected into the bloodstream, the harmless impostor can induce the immune system to fight and kill the target disease, providing protection.
Professor Hill has worked with that technology for decades to try to modify a respiratory virus found in chimpanzees to elicit a human immune response against malaria and other diseases. In the past 20 years, the institute has conducted more than 70 clinical trials of possible vaccines against the parasite that causes malaria. Neither has yet produced a successful inoculation.
However, in 2014, a chimpanzee virus-based vaccine that Professor Hill had tested was manufactured on a scale large enough to provide a million doses. That created a template for the mass production of the coronavirus vaccine, if it is effective.
A longtime colleague, Professor Sarah Gilbert, 58, modified the same chimpanzee virus to make a vaccine against an earlier coronavirus, MERS. After a clinical trial in Britain demonstrated its safety, another test began in December in Saudi Arabia, where outbreaks of the deadly disease are still common.
When he heard in January that Chinese scientists had identified the genetic code for a mysterious virus in Wuhan, he thought he might have a chance to test the speed and versatility of his approach.
"We thought," Well, should we try it? "He recalled." ‘It will be a small laboratory project and we will publish an article." "
It didn't stay as a "little lab project,quot; for long.
As the pandemic erupted, grant money was invested. All other vaccines were soon put in the freezer so that the institute's laboratory could concentrate full-time on Covid-19. Then the blockade forced everyone who didn't work on Covid-19 to stay home entirely.
"The whole world doesn't usually stand up and say, 'How can we help? Do you want some money? Professor Hill said.
"Vaccines are good for pandemics," he added, "and pandemics are good for vaccines."
Other scientists involved in the project are working with half a dozen drug manufacturing companies in Europe and Asia to prepare to produce billions of doses as quickly as possible if the vaccine is approved. None have been granted exclusive marketing rights, and one is the giant Serum Institute of India, the world's largest provider of vaccines.
Donors are currently spending tens of millions of dollars to begin the manufacturing process at facilities in Britain and the Netherlands, even before the vaccine is proven to work, said Sandy Douglas, 37, a physician at Oxford which oversees the production of vaccines.
"There is no alternative," he said.
But the team has yet to reach an agreement with a North American manufacturer, in part because major pharmaceutical companies often demand exclusive rights around the world before investing in a potential drug.
"Personally, I don't think there should be exclusive licenses in a time of pandemic," said Professor Hill. "So we are asking many of them. No one is going to make a lot of money from this. "
The Jenner Institute's vaccination effort isn't the only one that promises. Two American companies, Modern and Inovio, small clinical trials have begun with technologies involving genetic material modified or otherwise manipulated. They are looking to demonstrate their safety and learn more about dosage and other variables. Neither technology has produced a licensed or scale-manufactured drug.
A Chinese company, CanSino, has also started clinical trials in China using technology similar to that of the Oxford institute, using a strain of the same respiratory virus found in humans, not chimpanzees. But demonstrating the effectiveness of a vaccine in China can be difficult because Covid-19 infections there have subsided.
However, armed with safety data from their human trials of similar vaccines for Ebola, MERS and malaria, scientists at the Oxford institute persuaded British regulators to allow for unusually accelerated trials while the epidemic is still near.
Last week, the institute began a phase I clinical trial with 1,100 people. Crucially, a combined Phase II and Phase III test will begin next month that will involve another 5,000. Unlike any other vaccine project currently underway, that trial is designed to demonstrate effectiveness and safety.
The scientists would declare victory if up to a dozen participants receiving a placebo become ill with Covid-19 compared to just one or two receiving the inoculation. "Then we have a party and we tell the world," said Professor Hill. Everyone who had received only the placebo would also be vaccinated immediately.
If very few participants are infected in Britain, the institute is planning other trials in which the coronavirus may still be spreading, possibly in Africa or India.
"We will have to chase the epidemic," said Professor Hill. "If he is still furious in certain states, it is not inconceivable that we will end up testing in the United States in November."
Carl Zimmer contributed reporting.