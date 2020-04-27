In rare admissions, the US military says strikes killed 2 civilians in Somalia

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon acknowledged Monday that a US military attack on Somalia more than a year ago killed two civilians and wounded three others.
The announcement, made by the United States Command for Africa, was a rare acknowledgment by the military of civilian casualties in their campaign against the extremist group Shabab in Somalia.
"Sadly, two civilians were killed and three others were injured in a February 2019 airstrike," Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, Africa Command's top officer, said in a quarterly military assessment report on the allegations of civilian casualties. . "We deeply regret that this has occurred."
For years, the African Command had maintained that no civilians had been killed in US airstrikes and attacks in Somalia, contesting charges from human rights organizations that President Trump's decision to relax the rules to prevent civilian casualties during US anti-terrorist operations. it had caused more civilian casualties.
Last year Amnesty International It released a report that puts the number of civilian deaths in U.S. attacks at 14 since 2017 in Somalia alone.
The United States has carried out occasional anti-terror air strikes in Somalia for more than a dozen years, but The frequency has increased considerably under the Trump administration and continues to increase. The African Command revealed 63 attacks last year, above the previous record of 47 in 2018.
Under sustained criticism, the African Command agreed to investigate the claims of civilian victims. In the report released Monday, the command said two members of the Shabab were killed in the February 2019 airstrike, but two civilians were also killed when US ammunition or Shabab exploded during the attack, in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia. .
Monday's revelation is only the second time in recent years that the African Command has acknowledged the deaths of civilians from U.S. attacks.
A year ago, the command, after contesting an Amnesty International report on civilian casualties, it issued a rare mea culpa, saying its own records showed that an April 2018 attack had killed two civilians, contrary to its press release on that attack.