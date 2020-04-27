Imax A Buy – Up News Info

The delay in opening theaters until mid-June will be positive for exhibitors' profitability, an analyst said Monday, applauding new clarity on opening strategies and hinting on a silver lining: an increase in elusive attendance from working days, at least for a time.

"We would expect moviegoers to naturally move their attendance to Monday, Wednesday and Thursday throughout the week (and we wouldn't be surprised if exhibitors attract them too)," wrote analyst Eric Wold of B. Riley FBR.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to allow the reopening of theaters starting today created some dismay in the sector. On Friday, AMC Entertainment, the nation's largest exhibitor, plans to remain closed until the end of June or the beginning of July, just before Warner Bros. Tenet, the first major movie release slated for July 17. "With the expectation that the reopening plans of all the major exhibitors will be relatively similar," he helped project a timeline, first to rehire and train staff and implement and refine disinfection procedures.

After Tenet, at least eight other big movies ($ 50M +) will open in theaters before the end of September, including Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, The SpongeBob Movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and A Quiet Place Part II. Wold urged investors to focus on the second half trends for the embattled exhibition space, not the current disaster.

For large chains, it advocates opening up to the public as close as possible to the flow of new products. We believe that viewers' interest in viewing library films in theaters during the initial reopening period may be quite limited, as those films can be seen at home and viewers may want to see how effective the clean-up processes are / seat before venturing back to the theaters. With that in mind, we would prefer smaller independent chains to represent the "test" rather than the major chains that potentially open with losses in the initial weeks (and potentially reinitiate the need to pay the rent). "

If viewers positively adapt visitor behavior, it would help with physical distance protocols that theaters will implement (checkerboard seating), and can also smooth past patterns of extremely low attendance levels in midweek and crowded audiences. Friday through Sunday

Wold has recommended the purchase at Cinemark Imax, National Cinemedia and a neutral rating at AMC Entertainment and Marcus.