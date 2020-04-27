WENN

Cameron Diaz "will never say never" to a possible return to acting.

The 47-year-old star was last seen on screen in the 2014 remake of "Annie", in which she played Miss Hannigan. Since then, she has moved away from the limelight and welcomed her daughter Raddix with her husband Benji MaddenBut opening up to makeup artist Gucci Westman about his future, the "Charlie's Angels" star insisted he hasn't completely ruled out a return to Hollywood.

"Obviously, everyone wants you to go back to acting," Westman said, to which Cameron replied, "Look, I'm never going to say 'never'. I'm not a person who says 'never'. 39; above all, clearly. "

Calling Cameron's comments encouraging, Westman added: "You are so relaxing and aspiring to watch."

Cameron's comments come after she told InStyle magazine that she had withdrawn from the world she had grown up in, explaining, "I started (experiencing fame) when I was 22, 25 years ago, that was a long time ago. "

"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel like it's okay for me to take time to reorganize and choose how I want to return to the world." , if I so choose. I don't miss playing. "