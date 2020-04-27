IATSE West Coast Office to Host Drive-Thru Food Bank in Burbank – Up News Info

IATSE will organize a food bank at its West Coast offices in Burbank on Wednesday that is open to all union members and their families. Sponsored by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and the Los Angeles Food Bank, a similar event was held on April 8 that provided food for some 800 families.

The union estimates that up to 95% of its members have become unemployed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"CDC's safety guidelines will be practiced on site," said IATSE International Representative Ron Garcia. “Volunteers will wear face masks, gloves and social distancing will be applied. To keep our volunteers and assistants safe, this food drive will be a contactless pickup. While no one will be rejected, we strongly recommend that attendees arrive in a vehicle. "

The food drive will run from 9 AM until noon at 2210 W. Olive Avenue in Burbank. Members or family members should enter the parking lot at the West Coast office on Olive Avenue, where volunteers will load a box of food into their trunks, and then exit right onto W. Oak Street. Volunteers will also be available to direct traffic.

"A membership ID will not be required to receive food," Garcia said in a message to members, noting that "Due to social distancing, we can only allow so many volunteers to help. Volunteers for this food campaign will be selected from a list of volunteers who showed interest in volunteering for a future food campaign. "