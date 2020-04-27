"I understand your impatience, I share your anxiety," says Johnson.

Now we are beginning to change course. If this virus was a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible assailant, which I can tell from personal experience, then this is the time when we have started to fight the floor together. And so it follows that this is the moment of opportunity. This is the time when we can take advantage of our advantage. It is also the time of maximum risk. I understand your impatience, I share your anxiety and I know that without our private sector, without the drive and commitment of the wealth creators of this country, there will be no economy. But I refuse to waste all the effort and sacrifice of the British people, and risk a second major outbreak and a great loss of life and the overwhelming situation of the N.H.S.