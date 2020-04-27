"I am testing the waters,quot;: Fmr. Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura says he is considering a presidential offer – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura says he is considering a presidential race.

On Monday, Ventura tweeted that he was "testing the waters,quot; and that if he was to run for president, the Green Party would be his first choice. He would face President Donald Trump, a Republican challenger, Democrat, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a follow-up tweet, clarified that he has not submitted anything, but authorized a letter of interest that was sent on his behalf to the Green Party.

"I am testing the waters for the Green Party nomination. I am independent. I am not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they are not the solution," Ventura said.

In late September, Ventura hinted at a possible race for 2020. At the time, he said that if he joined the race for the White House, he would wait until the pool of candidates narrowed.

Ventura was the independent governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003. Since then, he has written several books and currently hosts a show called "The World According to Jesse,quot; on RT America.

