Hrithik Roshan reacts to an image from his early days in acting

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

The stardom that Hrithik Roshan achieved with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000 was exceptional. The actor's debut made him a mega star overnight as he drove everyone crazy. Today, an image of the actor has gone viral on the Internet, which is from the early days of his career.

Filmmaker Khalid Mohammed shared a click from Hrithik Roshan from the Fiza set on Twitter. The actor soon retweeted the image and posted a comment saying: ‘Wow. Overwhelmed looking at this. KNPH was not released. Thank you for treating me so kindly on set. "The picture has a young Hrithik Roshan on set with the filmmaker and they all smile for the cameras. Roshan Jr.'s youthful charms excited fans. Take a look at the picture of down.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Super 30 and Yash Raj Films ’War. The first was an inspiring biographical film and a huge success. The latter also opened to large numbers and broke all box office records with its success. The actor flexed his muscles, got into some action sequences and moved like a dream to entertain us. Hrithik Roshan has not announced his next yet. While some say it will be Krrish 4, some reports suggest that it will start working on the new version of Satte Pe Satta or The Burning Train. Once the blockade is lifted, we'll know what the superstar thinks.