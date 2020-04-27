Hrithik Roshan heroically responds when asked if he is smoking near his children.

India got its first legitimate superhero with Krrish from Hrithik Roshan. The actor, with his macho look and washboard abs, was the perfect superhero who could fly, saving people. But there is more to this hero than just packing a few punches.

Hrithik recently posted a photo of himself enjoying the view of the city with his children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, from his balcony. Examining the image, a little too much, a fan posted a comment saying, “Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in hand or am I seeing badly? I hope not @iHrithik. I am very sorry.

Well this was not ignored. Hrithik answered this fan's question like this: "I am not a smoker. 🙂 And if I were Krrish, the first thing I would do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette on this planet."

Hrithik is not just a superhero, he is also a super dad!