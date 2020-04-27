HP to Expand Manufacturing Footprint in India with New Facilities in Chennai – Latest News

In another report for Make in India, PC and Printing, HP Inc announced Monday that it is expanding its manufacturing presence in India with the installation of a new facility in Chennai with electronic giant Flex Ltd that will manufacture desktop computers and workstations. HP.

Flex will manufacture HP desktop computers and workstations at the plant under contract. The facility is slated to be operational from August this year.

The plant will have the flexibility to expand on-demand manufacturing capabilities.

"We have a long-lasting and successful relationship with Flex in other parts of the world. Having a strong presence in Chennai also has several geographical advantages, such as the proximity to the port that allows us to obtain raw materials from other parts of Asia more quickly," he told IANS. Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director of HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

"It is also located near a spare parts facility in Bangalore. This move supports HP's deep commitment to India and will position us well to continue to meet the needs of customers across the country," added Awasthi.

The move is crucial at a time when organizations are reviewing their global supply chain and logistics strategies at COVID-19 times.

HP has been growing in India, consistently recording double-digit revenue growth. According to IDC, almost every third PC and every second printer sold in India belongs to HP.

The company has been in India for over three decades and has been a partner in India's journey of adopting technology, innovation and digital transformation.

According to Awasthi, the Chennai manufacturing facility is also closer to the spare parts facility in Bangalore, which can further improve the company's operating efficiency.

"We are focused on making this facility operational by August 2020. We are transforming our business into a more digitally-enabled data-driven organization to offer hyper-specific and personalized offerings to better serve our partners and customers," he reported.

HP India has more than 7,000 employees in India and after a recent restructuring, companies in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have become part of the Indian market operations.

The company has had a printing R,amp;D center in Bangalore and a manufacturing plant in Pantnagar in Uttarakhand since 2006.

Enjoy nearly 600 exclusive HP World stores and a strong network of 10,000 partners and resellers across the country.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

According to industry sources, HP India has about $ 2 billion of India's annual revenue.

Awasthi said PC adoption in India will gain momentum in the coming years.

"Businesses, SMEs and almost all consumer segments will drive PC adoption in India," said the company's senior executive.

