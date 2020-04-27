How to stream photos and videos from phone to television

What many of us don't know is that most Smart TVs today come with a built-in feature called Screen mirroring. Although different original equipment manufacturers name this feature differently, some call it Cast, others call it Miracast or just Screen Mirroring. Also, if you own a TV running the Android TV operating system, it comes with built-in Chromecast support. Similarly, Amazon Fire TV Stick also features similar functionality
Now, it's also worth noting that all of these features do similar work but in a different way. For example, the Miracast or Screen Mirroring option will reflect the entire smartphone, while Chromecast allows users to reflect only the multimedia content that keeps the smartphone free for other uses.
Steps to transmit photos and videos on television
Option of open screen mirroring or Miracast on your TV
Now open the Screen mirroring option on your smartphone
Make sure that both the TV and the smartphone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network
Now wait for the smartphone to show the name of the TV in the list
Tap the name of the TV to reflect the phone screen.
Now open any photo and video on your smartphone to watch them on TV
If your TV comes with the Chromecast feature, open Google Photos and tap the Stream button from the top to reflect a photo or video on TV.
