How to stream photos and videos from phone to television

If you are looking to view photos and videos from your smartphone on TV with your family, then there are many ways to do it. One of them is to transfer them all to a USB memory stick and plug it into the TV, but that is somewhat complicated and a cumbersome process to execute.

What many of us don't know is that most Smart TVs today come with a built-in feature called Screen mirroring. Although different original equipment manufacturers name this feature differently, some call it Cast, others call it Miracast or just Screen Mirroring. Also, if you own a TV running the Android TV operating system, it comes with built-in Chromecast support. Similarly, Amazon Fire TV Stick also features similar functionality

Now, it's also worth noting that all of these features do similar work but in a different way. For example, the Miracast or Screen Mirroring option will reflect the entire smartphone, while Chromecast allows users to reflect only the multimedia content that keeps the smartphone free for other uses.

Steps to transmit photos and videos on television



one) Option of open screen mirroring or Miracast on your TV



2) Now open the Screen mirroring option on your smartphone



3) Make sure that both the TV and the smartphone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network



4) Now wait for the smartphone to show the name of the TV in the list



5) Tap the name of the TV to reflect the phone screen.



6) Now open any photo and video on your smartphone to watch them on TV

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

If your TV comes with the Chromecast feature, open Google Photos and tap the Stream button from the top to reflect a photo or video on TV.

