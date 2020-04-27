How to save and store food at home for a longer life – Up News Info

Kowalski's Rachel Perron appeared at Up News Info mid-morning Monday with advice on how to make the most of your purchases. Here are the tips you shared with us.

one) Follow the example set in the store.

If we store it in the refrigerator, you should too.

Never store bananas, tomatoes, or avocados in the refrigerator.

Some products (such as apples, citrus, mangoes, etc.) can go in any direction, but most products (especially fruit) taste better at room temperature, so let them sit before eating.

2) Keep certain items separate from each other.

Onions stored with potatoes can make them sprout.

Keep fruits and vegetables separate (some produce ethylene; others are sensitive to it).

3) Wash products when you get home, with a few exceptions.

Berries can be washed with a vinegar solution, but must be completely dry before storing.

Mushrooms should be removed from the plastic and placed in a paper bag.

4) Wash the products even if you are not going to eat the skin.

Esp. Melons, but also any product that can cut, that is, bananas, citrus, onions.

5) Dry product! It is as important as washing it.

Humidity is the enemy! The humidity in the drawer is fine, the standing water is not.

For vegetables, separate the leaves, chop or tear, wash, and allow to COMPLETELY air dry. Store them in open / ventilated plastic bags with paper towels.

6) Treat herbs carefully.