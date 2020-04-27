How Leah Messer prevents her daughters from becoming a teenage mother

Leah Messer You have learned from your experiences.

For several years, fans have been watching the Teen mom 2 Star's journey of raising three children while balancing work, romantic relationships, and more.

But as her daughters grow into their early teens, this MTV reality star hopes they won't become teen moms.

"I feel like if I'm in it from the beginning, I can avoid it. So if I'm educating them about puberty, educating them on how to become little ladies, then I hope I can avoid that," she said. ME! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester exclusively. "I think if education were expressed to me much younger, I would have made completely different decisions."

Perhaps part of that teaching will involve your children watching Teen mom 2. As of now, Leah's daughters only see "part of the show." But when they turn 15, things could change.