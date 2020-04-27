How Leah Messer prevents her daughters from becoming a teenage mother

Leah Messer You have learned from your experiences.
For several years, fans have been watching the Teen mom 2 Star's journey of raising three children while balancing work, romantic relationships, and more.
But as her daughters grow into their early teens, this MTV reality star hopes they won't become teen moms.
"I feel like if I'm in it from the beginning, I can avoid it. So if I'm educating them about puberty, educating them on how to become little ladies, then I hope I can avoid that," she said. ME! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester exclusively. "I think if education were expressed to me much younger, I would have made completely different decisions."
Perhaps part of that teaching will involve your children watching Teen mom 2. As of now, Leah's daughters only see "part of the show." But when they turn 15, things could change.
"The conversation about puberty is already happening in our house because it's about to happen completely and I'm going crazy. And it all happens when we are in quarantine," she shared. "I'm just going to be open with them. Every time I hear conversations they may be having, I want to be the source of them. I'm breaking that cycle."
Leah is also ready to heal from her childhood in her upcoming memories. Hope, grace and faith.
Named after her daughters middle names, the personal book offers yet another insight into the MTV reality star who has shared her life on camera for many seasons.
"It was very therapeutic. It was a healing process. I feel like I can now close that part of my life," Leah explained in Daily pop& # 39; s Instagram Live.
Teen mom og airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV And Leah's new book Hope, grace and faith It is available from May 5.
Look at Daily pop Live stream Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on YouTube and E! Online!
